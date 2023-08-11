 Skip navigation
How Chandler can add depth to MIN backfield

August 11, 2023 08:52 AM
Myles Simmons explains the importance of running back Ty Chandler in a Vikings offense that is pivoting more to the pass game and how Chandler complements Alexander Mattison in the Minnesota backfield.
