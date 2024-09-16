 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ramscard_240916.jpg
Murray perfect as Cardinals blast Rams
nbc_pft_chase_240916.jpg
Chase’s frustration shows in outburst at officials
nbc_pft_cheifsbengals_240916.jpg
Bengals miss ‘knockout punch’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Other PFT Content

Pacheco’s injury adds concern for Chiefs

September 16, 2024 09:15 AM
With Isiah Pacheco’s availability in question, Mike Florio and Chris Simms could see difficulties for the Chiefs’ offense moving forward in the season.
nbc_pft_ramscard_240916.jpg
2:20
Murray perfect as Cardinals blast Rams
nbc_pft_chase_240916.jpg
8:07
Chase’s frustration shows in outburst at officials
nbc_pft_cheifsbengals_240916.jpg
7:33
Bengals miss ‘knockout punch’ vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_bucslions_240916.jpg
9:15
Mayfield’s impact shows in Bucs’ win over Lions
nbc_pft_giantscommander_240916.jpg
6:04
Giants suffer bad luck in loss to Commanders
nbc_pft_49ersvikings_240916.jpg
6:50
Darnold, Vikings jump on opportunities vs. 49ers
nbc_pft_saintscowboy_240916.jpg
9:46
Saints are shocking success story of early weeks
nbc_pft_texans_240916.jpg
4:48
Texans’ potential is ‘limitless’ with personnel
nbc_pft_bearsoffense_240916.jpg
11:17
Unpacking Bears’ offensive struggles vs. Texans
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240916.jpg
8:29
Give Me The Headline: ‘Steelfence’ leads PIT
ajbrownimage.jpg
2:07
Brown’s absence will impact PHI vs. ATL matchup
nbc_simms_bengalschiefs_240915.jpg
10:02
Chiefs are the ‘ultimate find a way to win team’
