 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
Simms: Cowboys ‘hoping to strike gold’ with Milton
nbc_pft_najeeharris_250813.jpg
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
Simms: Cowboys ‘hoping to strike gold’ with Milton
nbc_pft_najeeharris_250813.jpg
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cook agrees to new four-year deal

August 13, 2025 08:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack news that James Cook and the Bills have sorted out a new contract and explain why both parties handled the situation appropriately.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_rams_250813.jpg
02:06
Rams carry ‘downside risk’ into NFL season
nbc_roto_droy_250813.jpg
02:04
NFL DROY ‘correctly runs through’ Giants’ Carter
nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
06:05
Simms: Cowboys ‘hoping to strike gold’ with Milton
nbc_pft_najeeharris_250813.jpg
01:19
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
01:29
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?
aaronrodgers.jpg
04:01
Rodgers feels new helmet looks like ‘spaceship’
nbc_pft_nfceast_250813.jpg
07:15
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC East
nbc_pft_taylor_knee_procedure_250813.jpg
02:45
Taylor is ‘not a proven commodity’ in the NFL
nbc_pft_bounce_back_players_250813.jpg
08:30
PFT Draft: Players who need a bounce-back season
nbc_pft_travis_kelce_250813.jpg
11:06
Kelce addresses why his production has ‘slipped’
nbc_pft_afc_odds_250813.jpg
06:41
AFC teams in Super Bowl window for 2025
nbc_pft_rodgerswrap_250813.jpg
07:36
Steelers downplay Rodgers’ leg wrap at practice
nbc_bte_playernews_brandon_250812.jpg
01:23
Aiyuk reportedly expected to return around Week 6
nbc_ffhh_fantasybusts_250812.jpg
15:19
Henry, Mixon headline potential fantasy busts
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
02:41
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
nbc_ffhh_sbarkley_250812.jpg
03:39
Eagles’ RB Barkley has ‘regression indicators’
nbc_ffhh_jcook_250812.jpg
03:48
Bills’ Cook could struggle living up to ADP
nbc_ffhh_thunter_250812.jpg
02:46
Hunter will earn share of targets with Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_tightends_250812.jpg
04:49
Kraft could help ‘tap into’ Love’s upside
nbc_ffhh_brown_250812.jpg
02:58
Brown ‘has opportunity’ in a great Bengals offense
nbc_ffhh_harrison_250812.jpg
03:29
Cardinals ‘need’ Harrison Jr. to work this season
nbc_ffhh_london_250812.jpg
06:10
Falcons’ London could join ‘elite’ WR tier in 2025
nbc_roto_comebackpoy_250812.jpg
02:09
Prescott, McCaffrey headline NFL CPOY odds
nbc_roto_cardsfutures_250812__779928.jpg
02:35
Cardinals ‘a mystery’ ahead of 2025 NFL season
nbc_roto_presznwk1_250812.jpg
02:10
Biggest takeaways from preseason Week 1 underdogs
nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
12:25
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
11:05
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
02:41
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’
nbc_pft_wildcards_250812.jpg
09:17
PFT Draft: Biggest wild cards entering 2025 season
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_259812.jpg
07:56
Simms: Hill is McDaniel’s ‘No. 1 chess piece’

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_pl_250813.jpg
01:54
Arsenal have tools to challenge Liverpool in PL
nbc_pst_muars_250813.jpg
11:43
What to expect in Man United v. Arsenal showdown
nbc_pst_seasonpredictions_250813.jpg
13:47
Predictions for the 2025-26 Premier League season
nbc_pst_bestsignings_250813.jpg
10:13
Gyokeres, Pedro headline best PL summer signings
nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
01:39
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
05:17
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
hunt_jett_lawr.jpg
10:46
Pro Motocross 2025: Ironman biggest moments
nbc_bte_playernews_love_250812.jpg
01:35
How Love’s timeline impacts Packers in fantasy
nbc_roto_javier_250812.jpg
01:39
Scoop up Astros’ Javier following return to mound
nbc_roto_collins_250812.jpg
01:35
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’
nbc_roto_hader_250812.jpg
01:26
Hader injury opens fantasy doors for Abreu, Sousa
wazzu.jpg
01:44
WSU’s travel will cause ‘growing pains’
nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
07:50
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
09:26
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
sanders_dlb.jpg
05:31
Was reaction to Sanders’ debut ‘heightened’?
matthew_tkachuk.jpg
04:05
Panthers are ‘wise’ putting off Tkachuk surgery
richmond_promo.jpg
30
Playoff pressure meets Richmond’s short-track fury
nbc_golf_roundtablerydercup_250812.jpg
09:48
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
USATSI_26816525_copy.jpg
01:32
‘Injury woes’ plague Fever vs. Wings market
sabrina.jpg
01:39
Liberty’s spread against Sparks is ‘a trap line’
nbc_wnba_highlights_250812.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
06:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
nbc_moto_t24sexton_250811.jpg
05:06
Analyzing Sexton’s front-wheel lock up at Ironman
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250811.jpg
07:19
Was Jett’s penalty for jumping gate too harsh?
hunter_lawrence_t24.jpg
23:40
Lawrence recaps ‘physically demanding’ Ironman win
nbc_nba_nbaannouncementv2_250812.jpg
34
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21
nbc_pft_archmanning_250812.jpg
03:49
Archie believes Arch will stay at Texas in 2026
nbc_pft_afcnorth_250812.jpg
11:16
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC North
nbc_pft_campbell_250812.jpg
05:39
Campbell opens up about Morris situation
nbc_pft_teehiggins_250812.jpg
03:44
Higgins doesn’t like idea Bengals need a hot start