PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 9
From Joe Burrow to Jared Goff, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty reveal their picks for which players really turned heads in Week 9.
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain how the Cowboys will be faced with how important Dak Prescott is, given he’s expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury, and what options they have.
How the Bears can turn their season around
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty examine how the Bears have struggled on the road and map out what Chicago needs to do as a young team that has hit a rough patch.
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how it was demoralizing for the Packers to lose to the Lions at home and why they need to use this time to collect themselves.
Can any team in NFC derail Lions’ Super Bowl run?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty evaluate if there’s any NFC team that could give the Lions trouble on their quest to the Super Bowl.
Vikings can continue to find ways to win
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why the Vikings haven’t had a “total team effort” in recent weeks but why they’re confident Minnesota will be able to find their stride again.
Rizzi to evaluate ‘everybody and everything’ in NO
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why they’re not surprised the Saints fired Dennis Allen and named Darren Rizzi Interim Head Coach and how Special Teams coaches can be a good fit at Head Coach.
Florio, McCourty stress importance of voting
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why everyone should strive to go out and vote for the candidate of their choosing.
Lamb should think long-term with AC joint sprain
While CeeDee Lamb could play in Week 10, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty make a case for why the WR could opt to play things safe since the Cowboys are sitting at 3-5.
Cowboys optimistic Parsons could return Week 10
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why Micah Parsons should not risk his health and wait to return until he’s fully recovered, given his contract situation.
DET reportedly acquires Smith in trade with CLE
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack the breaking news that Za’Darius Smith reportedly is heading to Detroit and explain why he fits in with everything Dan Campbell stands for.
What Bowles had to consider by not going for two
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dissect the factors that contribute in a decision to go or not go for two to win the game, including who’s on the other side of the field, how many goal-line plays the team likes and more.