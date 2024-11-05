 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 9

November 5, 2024 09:15 AM
From Joe Burrow to Jared Goff, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty reveal their picks for which players really turned heads in Week 9.
nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
5:02
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
1:10
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
1:06
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week
nbc_pft_speedroundlions_241105.jpg
1:24
Can any team in NFC derail Lions’ Super Bowl run?
nbc_pft_speedroundvikings_241105.jpg
1:03
Vikings can continue to find ways to win
nbc_pft_norizzi_241105.jpg
10:15
Rizzi to evaluate ‘everybody and everything’ in NO
nbc_pft_voting_241105.jpg
1:50
Florio, McCourty stress importance of voting
nbc_pft_ceedee_241105.jpg
1:42
Lamb should think long-term with AC joint sprain
nbc_pft_parsons_241105.jpg
1:00
Cowboys optimistic Parsons could return Week 10
nbc_pft_lionstradeforsmith_241105.jpg
2:08
DET reportedly acquires Smith in trade with CLE
nbc_pft_tbblunder_241105__247108.jpg
17:05
What Bowles had to consider by not going for two
nbc_pft_chiefsoffense_241105.jpg
12:53
Chiefs’ offense found holes in Bucs’ defense
