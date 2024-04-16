 Skip navigation
Jefferson deal getting more expensive as MIN waits

April 16, 2024 09:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question what the Vikings were waiting for as it pertains to Justin Jefferson's next contract and spell out why the longer they put it off, the more the WR will expect.
