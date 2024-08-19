Watch Now
Chiefs’ expectations for the 2024 NFL season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what make the Chiefs so special and how they belong in a tier of their own year after year.
Where Adams stands with the Raiders
While Antonio Pierce said soreness kept Davante Adams from playing, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if there’s more to the story.
Door is closed on Aiyuk to the Patriots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why there’s been nothing to push back on the narrative that Brandon Aiyuk didn’t want to play for the Patriots, regardless of how much money was on the table.
How Rams’ QB room looks with Stafford, Bennett
Sean McVay isn’t concerned about Matthew Stafford’s hamstring, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how the Rams would hold up with Stetson Bennett as their plan B.
Williams is ‘closest thing we’ve seen’ to Mahomes
Mike Florio and Chris Simms marvel at Caleb Williams’ talent and how his quiet confidence can ignite momentum for Chicago.
Nix shows ‘poise’ in Broncos second preseason game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explained what impressed them about Bo Nix the most and why they are confident the rookie will be the Bronco’s starting QB.
Minshew earns starting role for Week 1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Gardner Minshew has an advantage as a veteran QB and sift through Antonio Pierce’s assessment about getting off to a fast start.
Mahomes pulls off behind-the-back pass to Kelce
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how even though it was a preseason game, Patrick Mahomes making magic happen just shows there’s no telling what he’ll do next.
Rodgers’ book pulls back curtain on 2005 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Aaron Rodgers’ slide in the 2005 NFL Draft, which included interest by the Buccaneers, where Simms was a QB at the time.
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play “Take Your Pick” to discuss who they’d cast to play John Madden in a movie, which WR holding out/in is most likely to miss Week 1 and which veteran QB is in a better situation.
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
From Russell Wilson to Daniel Jones, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline which players they want to see a big performance out of in preseason Week 2.
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss Matt Milano’s tremendous impact on the field and what this means for the Bills, given the LB is hoping to return in December.