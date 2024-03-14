Watch Now
Cousins: Falcons coach, owner, GM all on same page
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Kirk Cousins’ explanation as to why he elected to play for Atlanta and how his goal is to retire as a Falcon.
Titans ‘pulled a fast one’ on Jags for Ridley
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Calvin Ridley will help former his NFC South rival Tennessee, after reportedly agreeing to a four-year deal with the Titans.
Rodgers’ conspiracies under political microscope
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Aaron Rodgers’ tendency to embrace conspiracy theories, such as with 9/11 and Sandy Hook, could be problematic in his potential to be a VP candidate.
Free Agency Grab Bag: Ravens, 49ers, backup QBs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rate how concerning the Ravens’ departures are, weigh in on the 49ers front seven now compared to last week and name which backup QB who signed for under $10 million doesn’t belong.
Did Falcons cross tampering line with Cousins?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if the NFL will take action after Kirk Cousins admitted to direct communication with the Falcons during the negotiating period.
Eagles deny Roseman, Barkley made direct contact
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack if Howie Roseman and Saquon Barkley sparked a tampering violation by having direct contact during the negotiation window and compare it to the Kirk Cousins and Atlanta situation.
Cousins provides insight on timeline for recovery
Kirk Cousins hopes to be “full speed” by the end of the Falcons offseason program, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to question if the QB will continue to take Tuesdays off or if he’ll go all in.
What makes Mayfield a natural, charismatic leader
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Baker Mayfield is rare for having physical talent as well as natural leadership and how he knows sacrifices have to be made when building a winning team.
NFL RB carousel: Barkley, Jacobs, Henry, Pollard
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers assess the fallout from running back signings around the NFL, including Saquon Barkley to Philadelphia, Josh Jacobs to Green Bay, Derrick Henry to Baltimore and more.
Simms: Don’t buy into ‘narrative’ around Cousins
Chris Simms explains why Kirk Cousins is a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons despite the prime time record that has followed the four-time Pro Bowler throughout his NFL career.
Simms doesn’t envision NYG drafting a QB at No. 6
Chris Simms examines the "great value" the Giants got with OL Jermaine Eluemunor and their trade for Brian Burns before looking ahead to whether GM Joe Schoen will target a QB with the No. 6 overall pick.
Eagles are off to an ‘incredible’ start in 2024
Chris Simms discusses the Philadelphia Eagles' reported free agency moves, including the additions of Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff and C.J. Gardner-Johnson as the team continues to gather a "never-ending supply of assets."