How will Flacco change Vikings’ game plan on SNF?
NFL Week 9 key stats to follow: Trick or Treat?
Florio: Rodgers’ ‘sizzle’ is gone

Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Florio: Rodgers’ ‘sizzle’ is gone

October 31, 2024 08:12 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out why Aaron Rodgers isn’t the same QB he used to be and how without that high-level performance, the tolerance for other factors of the “Aaron Rodgers experience” is lowering.
5:34
How will Flacco change Vikings’ game plan on SNF?
8:31
Is Richardson showing signs of a maturity issue?
11:57
NFL Week 9 key stats to follow: Trick or Treat?
4:33
Texans kickoff string of primetime games with Jets
4:17
Love ‘potentially’ could play Week 9 against Lions
6:32
Steichen explains decision to bench Richardson
2:55
Pittman learned of Richardson news on social media
6:27
Flacco offers advice for Richardson about benching
9:46
How 2024 election could impact NFL, arbitration
8:27
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
11:16
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
2:10
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed
