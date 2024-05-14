Watch Now
Bengals-Chiefs rivalry slated for Week 2
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the Week 2 matchup with the Bengals and Chiefs and explore how two big home games for Kansas City out of the gate could affect things down the stretch.
What Goff’s extension means for Dak, Tua
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out what lies ahead for Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love, given Jared Goff's extension.
Was Goff-Stafford trade a win-win?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on what the Rams and Lions have accomplished since the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade and discuss how both teams have benefitted.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
Chris Simms shares the "Backup+" tier of his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, with Philadelphia Eagles' Kenny Pickett landing No. 38 on the list.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Jacoby Brissett edged Joe Flacco in the "Throwbacks" tier, coming in at No. 36 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Joe Flacco landed at No. 37 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, making up part of the "Throwbacks" tier of signal-callers.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 39, Gardner Minshew
Chris Simms reveals his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown with the "Backup+" tier, where Las Vegas Raiders’ Gardner Minshew landed No. 39 on his list.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 40, Jarrett Stidham
Chris Simms kicks off his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown with the "Backup+" tier, where Denver Broncos’ Jarrett Stidham landed No. 40 on his list.
Analyst John Parry takes job with unnamed team
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the transition for John Parry to go from being an official to working directly for a team.
PFT Draft: Teams we want in most primetime games
From the Texans to the Lions, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which teams they are hoping land in a number of primetime windows for the 2024 NFL season.
Arnold embracing Lions ‘kneecap-biting’ mentality
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why Terrion Arnold is such a good personality fit for the Lions after his recent quote about his mom inspiring his competitiveness.
McCarthy not overwhelmed learning Vikings offense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how J.J. McCarty is in a great spot working with Kevin O'Connell, as well as take a deep dive into his throwing mechanics.