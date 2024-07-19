Watch Now
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
Mike Florio explains the ins and outs of the NFL's Sunday Ticket lawsuit, arguing the league doesn't have much ground to stand on in disputing the jury's calculations and may need to change its ways if it loses big.
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss "Hard Knocks" with the New York Giants, how Russell Wilson can "play himself out of the Hall of Fame" and the Atlanta Falcons' future with Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?
Mike Florio assesses the likelihood of Bill Belichick returning to NFL coaching next season and what a role could look like for the former Patriots head coach.
Report: Jaguars sue former employee who stole $22M
Mike Florio breaks down the civil complaint the Jaguars filed against former employee Amit Patel, who pleaded guilty to stealing $22.2 million, in which the team is seeking $66.6 million in damages.
Florio explains reporting on Williams contract
Mike Florio provides insight on Caleb Williams' contract negotiations with the Chicago Bears and discusses the future of the No. 1 overall pick.
What’s next for Aiyuk and the 49ers?
As Brandon Aiyuk officially requests a trade from the 49ers, Mike Florio discusses what options San Francisco has and what could be next for the WR.
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the Jim Trotter case, the Sunday Ticket trial verdict, the contract status of Chicago Bears rookies and more.
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
Mike Florio unpacks the news that Richard Seymour and Tom Brady are reportedly interested in joining forces to secure an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has expressed interest in playing for the United States flag football team at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
Jones named a plaintiff in countersuit
Mike Florio discusses Jerry Jones' lawsuit stemming from a breach of contract on a settlement agreement back in 1998.
Sutton suspended eight games by NFL
Mike Florio reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton being suspended eight games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, explaining why the situation is so eye-opening.
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’
Mike Florio provides the latest update regarding former NFL Network reporter Jim Trotter's lawsuit against the NFL for racism.
NYG Hard Knocks gives fans treasure trove of info
Mike Florio gives his first impression of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, discussing why it's surprising that the organization allowed cameras in during important offseason conversations.