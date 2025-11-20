Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints
Other PFT Content
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints
Other PFT Content
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints
November 20, 2025 12:51 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to a stinker of an NFC South rivalry game between the Falcons and Saints with nothing but pride on the line amid QB questions for both squads.
Related Videos
04:54
Maye, Stafford have high fantasy upside in Week 12
01:45
Don’t start Vikings’ McCarthy in fantasy this week
07:20
Avoid starting RBs Williams, Jeanty in Week 12
04:12
Bet on Collins, Mills to have big games vs. Bills
04:35
Be wary of Worthy, Tucker, Hockenson in Week 12
11:13
Olave, Kelce top Berry’s pass catcher Love list
10:53
Expect big games from Henry, Robinson in Week 12
02:01
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
02:00
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
03:52
NFL Week 12 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Rams
04:08
NFL Week 12 Preview: Eagles vs. Cowboys
01:57
NFL Week 12 Preview: Jaguars vs. Cardinals
02:36
NFL Week 12 Preview: Browns vs. Raiders
01:57
NFL Week 12 Preview: Seahawks vs. Titans
02:26
Rams’ injuries open door for desperate Buccaneers
06:04
NFL Week 12 Preview: Colts vs. Chiefs
02:24
Chiefs remain overvalued in tough test vs. Colts
04:31
NFL Week 12 Preview: Vikings vs. Packers
04:58
NFL Week 12 Preview: Patriots vs. Bengals
02:35
NFL Week 12 Preview: Giants vs. Lions
04:15
NFL Week 12 Preview: Steelers vs. Bears
03:53
NFL Week 12 Preview: Jets vs. Ravens
06:33
NFL Week 12 Preview: Bills vs. Texans
01:25
Burrow could be option for Bengals in Week 12
06:29
Donald to be honored during Bucs-Rams on SNF
06:52
Why Cowboys must get out to early lead vs. Eagles
11:38
Differences for Chiefs in 2025 than previous years
11:33
Pickens thriving with Cowboys puts eyes on Metcalf
08:22
Likelihood of Rodgers playing vs. Bears
06:24
Sanders takes his first first-team reps Week 12
Latest Clips
09:53
Powell playing at an ‘all-star level’ for Heat
14:45
Tucker ‘excited’ to see Sanders start vs. Raiders
09:52
Have Knicks been ‘irrelevant’ to begin NBA season?
04:12
Why LaVine is due for bounce back vs Grizzlies
04:15
White has looked ‘phenomenal’ for Bulls in return
08:00
Which NBA teams have shown ‘strongest’ identity?
10:13
World Cup 2026 Predictions, Picks, upcoming draw
10:05
Arsenal vs. TOT Hotspur Premier League Preview
09:28
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich Champions League preview
09:47
Chelsea vs. Barcelona Champions League Preview
07:12
English says PGA Tour will ‘keep evolving’
01:49
Play the overs in JAX-ARI with bad defenses
02:47
How does NBA DPOY market change with Wemby injury?
02:12
Don’t ignore Tennessee’s poor record at Florida
02:06
Pitt could be the smarter play vs. Georgia Tech
02:13
Can Utah cover large spread vs. Kansas State?
01:48
Target Michigan first half spread vs. Maryland
02:06
About $200K in property stolen from Sanders’ home
04:43
What moves Browns need to make long term
10:15
PFT Mailbag: Top Bills-Texans storylines
06:03
Why Hurts holds all the cards with the Eagles
13:20
Frustrations reportedly mounting over Hurts
01:58
Highlights: Vucevic sinks Portland at the buzzer
01:59
HLs: Watson, Nuggets spoil Williamson’s return
02:00
Highlights: Knicks conquer chaos to win in Dallas
01:58
Highlights: Randle dominates in MIN win vs. WAS
02:00
Highlights: Thunder win 7th straight, beat Kings
02:00
Highlights: Heat surge late to burn the Warriors
01:58
Highlights: Mathurin powers Pacers to win
01:58
Highlights: Rockets hold off Cavaliers for win
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue