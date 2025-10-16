Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Other PFT Content
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Other PFT Content
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
October 16, 2025 12:01 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Buccaneers and Lions' Monday night showdown, where the Detroit offense could "pose too many problems" for a "banged up" Tampa Bay defense.
Related Videos
02:15
Dart not a top 20 QB in ‘tough’ matchup vs. DEN
06:07
Prescott should keep up MVP outings vs. Commanders
03:50
Warren among best prop bets in PIT vs. CIN
09:44
Hall, JCM in line for favorable Week 7 matchups
06:54
Pollard could struggle in fantasy amid timeshare
02:43
IND’s Pittman Jr. ‘getting by’ in fantasy with TDs
03:36
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
02:35
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
02:06
Falcons should be ‘small favorites’ against 49ers
03:13
NFL Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. 49ers
03:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers
02:20
NFL Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Cowboys
03:05
NFL Week 7 preview: Giants vs. Broncos
02:43
NFL Week 7 preview: Packers vs. Cardinals
02:38
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Jets
02:01
Who will overcome injuries in Bucs vs. Lions?
03:15
NFL Week 7 Preview: Eagles vs. Vikings
04:54
NFL Week 7 preview: Rams vs. Jaguars
02:21
NFL Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Chiefs
02:09
NFL Week 7 preview: Patriots vs. Titans
02:26
NFL Week 7 Preview: Dolphins vs. Browns
03:09
NFL Week 7 preview: Saints vs. Bears
04:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Bengals
03:14
Why Jags must utilize Hunter primarily on offense
12:55
Inside officiating on Goff’s trick play in Week 6
04:14
Wentz or McCarthy is storyline of Eagles-Vikings
09:45
Simmons: ‘Pickens is so special’ for Cowboys
05:33
Rodgers-Flacco matchup highlights PIT vs. CIN
07:54
Branch’s actions clearly ‘a sportsmanship issue’
10:02
Why Tua could have strong second act elsewhere
Latest Clips
05:58
Can USC get another statement win vs. Notre Dame?
03:32
Maryland, Purdue among Week 8 CFB underdog picks
03:46
Top Georgia-Ole Miss storylines ahead of matchup
08:41
College Football Playoff predictions at midseason
06:50
Can USC upset Notre Dame on the road?
04:15
Tennessee vs. Alabama could be a ‘wild one’
01:56
TEN-ALA first half points has ‘meat on the bones’
01:48
Texas Tech may be in trouble early against ASU
01:45
Washington being given too many points v. Michigan
02:23
Handicapping NBA Central Division win totals
09:11
Arsenal ‘have everything they need’ to win title
11:35
Expect a ‘UFC match’ in LIV-MAN matchup
08:54
USMNT creating identity after positive window
05:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
05:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
04:55
Will anyone stand in Nuggets’ way of Finals win?
02:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
09:34
Players ‘outraged’ over Steelers’ field conditions
06:06
Kelly: Tua’s point was ‘are you doing extra?’
05:43
How NIL sparked culture shift within NFL business
05:00
Rice returns while Chiefs are on the rise
31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
04:30
Narrowing down who Tua was referring to
06:00
What was Tua’s intention airing out dirty laundry?
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Lakers
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Hornets
01:17
Kalkbrenner pick sets off NBC Sports mock drafters
02:33
How Lemon has been a ‘superstar playmaker’ for USC
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue