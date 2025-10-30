 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Steelers

October 30, 2025 01:00 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into a powerhouse matchup between the top of AFC North and AFC South, examining how the Steelers will hold up against the Colts.

Related Videos

nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
03:37
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
02:17
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
02:04
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_jagsatraiders_251030.jpg
02:41
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_chiefsatbills_251030.jpg
04:19
NFL Week 9 preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
nbc_csu_saintsatrams_251030.jpg
02:11
NFL Week 9 preview: Saints vs. Rams
nbc_csu_lacatten_251030.jpg
02:01
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
nbc_ffhh_hate_qb_list_251030.jpg
03:46
Nix headlines QB hate list facing HOU defense
nbc_ffhh_love_qb_list_251030.jpg
05:10
Herbert among QBs with good matchups in Week 9
nbc_ffhh_pchatelist_251030.jpg
05:22
Meyers, Doubs, Sutton on WR hate list in week 9
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251030.jpg
03:02
Ravens QB Jackson among TNF best bets in return
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251030.jpg
03:10
Robinson faces tough matchup in Week 9
nbc_ffhh_pclovelist_251030.jpg
08:50
Expect Jefferson to get targets with McCarthy back
nbc_csu_ninersatgiants_251030.jpg
02:10
NFL Week 9 preview: 49ers vs. Giants
nbc_ffhh_rblovelist_251030.jpg
13:11
Henry on the RB love list with Jackson returning
nbc_csu_patsatfalcons_251030.jpg
03:50
NFL Week 9 preview: Falcons vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_panthersatpackers_251030.jpg
03:52
NFL Week 9 preview: Panthers vs. Packers
nbc_csu_broncosattexans_251030.jpg
04:43
NFL Week 9 preview: Broncos vs. Texans
nbc_csu_viksatlions_251030.jpg
03:55
NFL Week 9 preview: Vikings vs. Lions
nbc_csu_bearsatravens_251030.jpg
03:02
NFL Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Bengals
nbc_csu_tnfravensvfins_251030.jpg
04:07
NFL Week 9 preview: Ravens vs. Dolphins
nbc_bte_saintsrams_251030.jpg
02:03
Rams offense should be ‘ready to roll’ vs. Saints
nbc_bte_seahawkscommanders_251030.jpg
02:08
Seahawks have a strong edge over Commanders on SNF
nbc_pft_reichardmissedfgv3_251030.jpg
16:03
Inside Reichard’s missed FG-camera cable situation
nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
02:11
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
nbc_pft_wasnamechange_251030.jpg
03:27
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
nbc_pft_wasinternatgame_251030.jpg
02:06
How late international game affects Commanders
nbc_pft_ravens_dolphins_mailbag_251030.jpg
10:27
PFT Mailbag: Top Ravens-Dolphins storylines
nbc_pft_wasrostermoves_251030.jpg
04:24
WAS has interesting pieces if they become a seller
nbc_pft_wasofftrack_251030.jpg
05:19
Identifying what set Commanders off track

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_cadecunningham_251030.jpg
01:07
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251030.jpg
01:28
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
nbc_roto_traeyoung_251030.jpg
01:24
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251030.jpg
13:04
Why is Ward’s poor play going under the radar?
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_251030.jpg
12:23
Breaking down Wembanyama’s stardom
nbc_nba_coacheshotseat_251030.jpg
09:55
NBA coaches on hot seat: Mosley, Rajakovic, Green
nbc_nba_playersback_251030.jpg
09:56
Which NBA teams need their players back the most?
nbc_nba_draftkings_251030.jpg
04:22
Fade Knueppel vs. ORL; Giannis could feast vs. GSW
nbc_nba_pelicans_251030.jpg
03:58
Pelicans in ‘tough situation’ without top picks
nbc_nba_hawkscavs_251030.jpg
03:02
Beecham ‘somewhat disappointed’ with Mobley so far
nbc_nba_chicagobulls_251030.jpg
02:05
Can Bulls stay hot after starting season 4-0?
nbc_nba_durantharris_251030.jpg
02:46
Beecham: ‘Don’t talk trash’ to Pistons’ Harris
nbc_nba_austinreaves_251030.jpg
05:25
Is Lakers’ Reaves a top-20 player in basketball?
nbc_cfb_nwryanfieldrebuild_251030.jpg
04:05
Behind the scenes of Northwestern’s new Ryan Field
nbc_bte_ndbc_251030.jpg
02:06
Notre Dame ‘could punish’ BC in rivalry matchup
nbc_bte_miamismu_251030.jpg
01:50
Dalzell: Miami ‘should cause problems’ for SMU
nbc_bte_vanderbilttexas_251030.jpg
01:39
Vandy vs. Texas ‘feels like an elimination game’
nbc_bte_roy_251030.jpg
02:17
ROY a ‘two-man race’ between Flagg and Edgecombe
nbc_bte_mvp_251030.jpg
02:30
Can Wemby, others knock off SGA’s MVP campaign?
nbc_dps_lsuheadcoach_251030.jpg
09:24
Reacting to Louisiana Governor’s comments on LSU
nbc_dps_johnsmoltz_251030.jpg
10:05
Smoltz: Expect ‘relentless’ LAD vs. TOR in Game 6
nbc_pft_tyler_shough_starting_251030.jpg
02:14
What Shough starting for Saints means for Rattler
nbc_lpga_maybankrd1hls_251030.jpg
04:38
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
nbc_pft_wentz_defends_vikings_251030.jpg
04:46
Wentz clarifies ‘nobody was forcing me to play’
nbc_pft_schottenheimer_251030.jpg
03:37
Schottenheimer gets candid about Cowboys’ record
nbc_pft_jj_mccarthy_251029.jpg
07:21
McCarthy confident his ankle is ready to go Week 9
nbc_pft_garretttradechances_251030.jpg
04:24
Reportedly ‘zero chance’ the Browns trade Garrett
nbc_pft_hutchinsonextension_251030.jpg
04:50
Hutchinson, Lions agree to four-year extension
nbc_nba_minvlalhl_251029.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Reaves saves Lakers victory vs. MIN
nbc_nba_memvssunshighlights_251029.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Morant’s late jumper lifts Grizzlies