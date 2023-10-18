Watch Now
Parsons looking for motivation for Cowboys
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss Micah Parsons' refusal to talk with the media last week and why Parsons needs to consider the polarizing nature of the Cowboys.
Ramsey set to return to Dolphins practice
Mike Florio and Charean Williams outline why "the rich get richer" if Jalen Ramsey is able to soon make his debut with the Dolphins, after a training camp injury sidelined the CB to start the year.
PFT Draft: Non-QB MVPs so far this season
From Christian McCaffrey to Tyreek Hill, Mike Florio and Charean Williams select which players who aren't QBs have been MVPs so far this year, after taking a look at the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks.
Goodell finalizes contract extension through 2027
Mike Florio and Charean Williams weigh in on how much longer Roger Goodell will want to be the NFL commissioner, explore what will be next for him and more.
Cunningham’s role will be set ‘week to week’
Bill O’Brien made it clear Mac Jones still is the starter for the Patriots and that Malik Cunningham’s role will evolve, which leads Mike Florio and Charean Williams to question if Jones was “ruined” by last year.
New hiring procedure for coaches from other teams
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack the NFL’s move to approve a new process for in-person interviews of coaches employed by other teams.
PFT Power Rankings: Dolphins edge Chiefs for No. 1
Mike Florio defends his Week 7 power rankings to Charean Williams, explaining why the Dolphins beat out the Chiefs, how the Lions landed above the Niners and more.
Rodgers says he’s ‘way ahead’ of rehab schedule
Mike Florio and Charean Williams outline how Aaron Rodgers’ updates about making strides in his recovery process affect Zach Wilson, who finally has started to find his footing with the Jets.
Jones ‘likes’ QB push play despite Eagles’ success
Mike Florio and Charean Williams outline why they’re surprised Jerry Jones likes the QB push play, given the Cowboys play the Eagles twice a year, and weigh in on if the NFL Competition Committee will look at it.
Saleh believes Rodgers’ presence is his superpower
Mike Florio and Charean Williams shine a light on how Aaron Rodgers has had a positive impact with the Jets from the sidelines and why having him in the building makes a big difference.
Jones wanted DAL to try again before halftime
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss why Jerry Jones was hoping the Cowboys would go for it again at the end of the first half and shed light on why the Cowboys should expect scrutiny.
McCaffrey reportedly avoids serious injury
Mike Florio and Charean Williams map out ways the 49ers could balance maximizing Christian McCaffrey’s skillset while also avoiding further injury.