PFT Draft: Front sevens to watch out for
In this edition of the PFT Draft, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the front sevens around the NFL they would not want to mess with, including the 49ers, Steelers, Eagles and Dolphins.
What’s More Likely: Examining playoff chances
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play a round of "What's More Likely" where they debate the playoff chances of various teams around the NFL, as well as what to expect from stars Maxx Crosby and Joey Bosa.
Hill’s top-five NFL WR list missing key name
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the notable name missing from Tyreek Hill's top-five NFL wide receiver list as well as his "desire for more" in goal to reach 2,000 receiving yards.
How Chandler can add depth to MIN backfield
Myles Simmons explains the importance of running back Ty Chandler in a Vikings offense that is pivoting more to the pass game and how Chandler complements Alexander Mattison in the Minnesota backfield.
King gives pulse on Love, Moore, Watson at camps
Peter King joins the show to give his impressions on his recent training camp tour stops, including Jordan Love's running ability, D.J. Moore's impact in Chicago and what to expect from Deshaun Watson.
Addison, Smith-Njigba showed promise in preseason
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons praise Jordan Addison's athleticism for the Vikings and the Seahawks being in a "good spot" after seeing the play of Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
How Love strikes balance between impact vs. injury
As Jordan Love prepares to enter his fourth season in the NFL, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how the QB walks the fine line between staying uninjured and also preparing to be hit in the pocket.
Richardson must slow game down to find success
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why Colts QB Anthony Richardson is one of the most exciting rookies in the 2023 season because the more comfortable he gets in the pocket, the harder it will be stop him.
Taking a closer look at Patriots’ QB competition
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine the play of Bailey Zappe, who started the Patriots' preseason opener and Malik Cunningham, who displayed versatility, in New England's game vs. the Texans.
Texans didn’t set Stroud up for success
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dive into C.J. Stroud's play vs. the Patriots, and explain that without two starting offensive linemen for protection, the Texans took a "reckless" chance with their presumed franchise QB.
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
In honor of NBC Sports' B1G Day, Mike Florio and Chris Simms engage in some Big Ten trivia.
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Commanders coach Ron Rivera walking back his comments on offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and how the narrative might impact Bieniemy's head coaching chances.