 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT plays The Grid: Featuring DET, LV, SEA, NE

August 9, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a puzzle The Grid created for PFT Live, featuring the Lions, Raiders and Hard Knocks across the top with the Seahawks, Patriots and NFL Draft top 10 picks down the side.
Up Next
nbc_pft_grabbag_230809.jpg
10:06
Unpacking Wilf’s response about Cousins’ future
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_230809.jpg
10:16
PFT Draft: O-lines that could make or break a team
Now Playing
nbc_pft_martin_230809.jpg
6:42
Cowboys can still be good without OL Martin
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bucccannersqb_230809.jpg
11:55
Bucs quarterback competition is ‘up in the air’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bieniemycoachingstyle_230809.jpg
21:08
Bieniemy ‘embracing the uncomfortable’ in WASH
Now Playing
nbc_pft_riverabienemy_230809.jpg
8:24
Impact of Bieniemy’s ‘no-nonsense’ coaching style
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hardknocksreaction_230809_1920x1080.jpg
8:53
Rodgers appears to embrace access on Hard Knocks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kareemhunt_230808.jpg
5:34
How RB Hunt can add depth to the Saints
Now Playing
nbc_pft_crossovergrid_230808.jpg
8:17
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring BUF, LAC, IND, GB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_terrellwilliams_230808.jpg
4:20
Williams to be TEN head coach to open preseason
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chirsjones_230808.jpg
7:06
GM Veach says Chiefs are not trading DT Jones
Now Playing
nbc_pft_teddybridgewater_230808.jpg
12:30
Bridgewater reportedly agrees to terms with Lions
Now Playing