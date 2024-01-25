Watch Now
Harbaugh is heading to the Chargers
Mike Florio discusses Jim Harbaugh coming back to the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers and how that may impact the AFC West.
Mike Florio discusses Jim Harbaugh coming back to the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers and how that may impact the AFC West.
Purdy: 49ers wanted to name Brady 2023 starter
Brock Purdy told ESPN that the 49ers wanted to make Tom Brady the 2023 starting QB, so Mike Florio unpacks the news that could have dramatically reshaped the 2023 season.
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Fresh off upsetting the Cowboys, the Packers face the NFC's No. 1 seeded 49ers in a matchup that Mike Florio and Chris Simms expect Kyle Shanahan & Co. to take care of business.
Divisional Round preview: Texans vs. Ravens
CJ Stroud's record-setting performance pushed the Houston Texans into the Divisional Round, but will their magical season end at the hands of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?
Divisional Round preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the Divisional Round showdown between Kansas City and Buffalo, debating whether Josh Allen and the Bills can get over the hump against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs.
Divisional Round preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Divisional Round matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, explaining why the style of play from both teams match up really well.
Chiefs, Bucs lead Divisional Round best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal why they're targeting the Chiefs and Buccaneers for their favorite NFL Divisional Round bets, with odds courtesy by DraftKings.
Divisional Rd. QB confidence draft: Stroud, Allen
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate which quarterbacks they have the most confidence in ahead of Divisional Round matchups including C.J. Stroud, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen.
PFT PM Mailbag: What’s next for the Cowboys?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to talk about a variety of topics, including where the Cowboys go after another early playoff exit, C.J. Stroud's rise, coaching carousel news and much more.