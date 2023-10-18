Watch Now
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL players in the Olympics
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the logistics of NFL players in the Olympics, the criticism that comes with playing for the Dallas Cowboys and more.
How Richardson fits into QB injury narrative
Mike Florio unpacks what Anthony Richardson's season-ending surgery means for the Indianapolis Colts, and how it adds to the ongoing storyline of QB injuries this NFL season.
Florio: NFL is ‘failing to protect’ fans at games
Mike Florio discusses the recent trend of fights breaking out among fans at NFL games and ways the league can protect its paying customers, including increased security and a decrease in alcohol sales.
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both lean toward the Dallas Cowboys over the Los Angeles Chargers in this Week 6 Monday Night matchup as they head to SoFi Stadium and look to rebound from a 32-point loss.
Week 6 preview: Giants vs. Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms talk about the upcoming Sunday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills with the latter currently favored by two touchdowns at the sportsbooks.
Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms believes the Lions will be too much to handle for the Buccaneers, but Mike Florio sees this as an opportunity for Tampa Bay to "prove everybody wrong" in Week 6.
Week 6 preview: Eagles vs. Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate if the Jets can translate their solid play as of late into an upset over the Eagles or if Philadelphia's rushing attack and defensive line will be too much for New York to overcome.
Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both pleasantly surprised with the level of play from the Rams early in the season, despite their 2-3 record, and both like those Rams to take care of business against the Cardinals.
MIA, PHI, DET, BUF among Simms’ Week 6 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both high on the Miami Dolphins in their Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers but disagree between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.