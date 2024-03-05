 Skip navigation
ATL is team to watch for possible Cousins move

March 5, 2024 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the possibility of Kirk Cousins going to the Falcons and question if Russell Wilson would be the QB the Vikings would then turn to, or even Justin Fields.
