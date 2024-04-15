 Skip navigation
Higgins anticipates playing for Bengals in 2024

April 15, 2024 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss contract culture and how Tee Higgins is set to make $21.8 million fully guaranteed on the franchise tag.
