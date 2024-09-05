Watch Now
Simms: LV will put Adams on trade block eventually
After Davante Adams' attempts to dispel rumors about his reported unhappiness in Las Vegas, PFT debates when the Raiders could decide to trade their star wide receiver.
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Falcons
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 showdown against the Kirk Cousins-led Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.
Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Giants
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they think the Minnesota Vikings, led by Sam Darnold, will come out on top vs. a Giants team that still has too many unanswered questions.
Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Saints
Chris Simms and Mike Florio make their picks for the NFL Week 1 bout between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, saying they simply don't believe in one of these NFC South squads until they're proven otherwise.
NFL playoff predictions: Packers to the Super Bowl
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their early AFC and NFC playoff team picks, while looking ahead to Super Bowl LIX and which squads they think will reach the Big Game.
Broncos did the ‘right thing’ with Surtain II deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Denver Broncos securing star cornerback Patrick Surtain II to a four-year, $96M extension.
Chase has ‘proven his worth’ for new deal with CIN
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at where things stand with superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and the contract he seeks with the Bengals as Week 1 begins.
NFL won’t alter new kickoff rules during season
PFT breaks down Roger Goodell's recent comments about the NFL's new kickoff rules and why the league won't alter them during the 2024-25 season.
Belichick trying to ‘rehabilitate his reputation’
With Bill Belichick officially diving into social media, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore if the legendary figure's recent moves offer hints about his future in the NFL.
Top matchups in Ravens-Chiefs NFL season opener
From Kyle Hamilton against Travis Kelce and John Harbaugh vs. Andy Reid, Mike Florio and Chris Simms highlight key matchups they'll be watching in the Ravens and Chiefs NFL season opener.
Inside Rice’s legal situation as NFL season begins
With Rashee Rice set to avoid the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List to start the year, PFT explores how the 24-year-old’s legal situation could unfold throughout the season.
Burrow, Bengals are ‘hungriest’ to dethrone Chiefs
With the Chiefs eyeing three straight titles, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate which AFC teams have the best chances of challenging Patrick Mahomes & Co. in 2024.