 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

GettyImages-2166472445_copy.jpg
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_vikingsgiants_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Giants
nbc_simms_pantherssaints_240905__784403.jpg
Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

GettyImages-2166472445_copy.jpg
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_vikingsgiants_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Giants
nbc_simms_pantherssaints_240905__784403.jpg
Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms: LV will put Adams on trade block eventually

September 5, 2024 09:35 AM
After Davante Adams' attempts to dispel rumors about his reported unhappiness in Las Vegas, PFT debates when the Raiders could decide to trade their star wide receiver.
Up Next
GettyImages-2166472445_copy.jpg
3:27
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_simms_vikingsgiants_240905.jpg
3:14
Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_simms_pantherssaints_240905__784403.jpg
1:49
Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_240905.jpg
2:06
NFL playoff predictions: Packers to the Super Bowl
Now Playing
nbc_pft_surtain_240905.jpg
4:11
Broncos did the ‘right thing’ with Surtain II deal
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chase_240905.jpg
10:04
Chase has ‘proven his worth’ for new deal with CIN
Now Playing
roger_mpx.jpg
12:24
NFL won’t alter new kickoff rules during season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichick_240905.jpg
7:05
Belichick trying to ‘rehabilitate his reputation’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ravenskcmatchups_240905.jpg
17:54
Top matchups in Ravens-Chiefs NFL season opener
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rasheerice_240905.jpg
6:05
Inside Rice’s legal situation as NFL season begins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bengalschallenge_240905.jpg
6:16
Burrow, Bengals are ‘hungriest’ to dethrone Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsangle_240905.jpg
8:10
Chiefs ‘embrace’ pressure of three-peat quest
Now Playing