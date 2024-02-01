 Skip navigation
Why Prescott holds all the cards in Dallas

February 1, 2024 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Jerry Jones’ comments about the Cowboys going as far as Dak Prescott will take them and shed light on why Prescott is in a power position with Jones.
