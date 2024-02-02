Watch Now
Why wasn't possibility of Quinn to WAS publicized?
Mike Florio and Peter King explore why the Commanders’ only real head coaching candidate appeared to be Ben Johnson and how this indicates Dan Quinn was plan B.
Quinn reportedly could have interest in Kelly
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into reports Dan Quinn “is believed to have interest” in Chip Kelly for OC and discuss how NIL has been a factor in coaches looking to leave the college level.
King: Jacobs should be thrilled about Kingsbury
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the news the Raiders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator and spell out why their run game is likely to be one of his top priorities.
Bucs reportedly working on deal to hire Coen as OC
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on how effective Liam Coen would be in Tampa Bay and how Baker Mayfield’s contract is a factor.
Canales believes Young is ‘an amazing talent’
Mike Florio and Peter King sift through Dave Canales’ evaluation of Bryce Young and spell out why the first task on his to-do list should be to strengthen the offensive line.
Raiders must turn over practice facility to Chiefs
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss why it’ll be brutal for the Raiders coaching staff to give the Chiefs the keys for the week leading into the Super Bowl.
Harbaugh can lead Chargers to compete with Chiefs
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack Jim Harbaugh’s energetic introductory press conference and analyze how the Chargers will hold up in the AFC West.
Would SEA have waited for Macdonald if BAL won?
Mike Florio and Peter King review Mike Macdonald's transition from defensive coordinator with the Ravens to head coach with the Seahawks, Baltimore's defensive performance this season and more.
Commanders reportedly considered Belichick for HC
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate if Bill Belichick would’ve fought for control of football operations in addition to being head coach somewhere and if that’d be an issue for teams like the Commanders.
Commanders reportedly to hire Quinn as head coach
Mike Florio unpacks the breaking news that the Commanders are filling the NFL's final head coaching vacancy by bringing in Dan Quinn to be their new head coach.
Super Bowl LIV repeat bets for Super Bowl LVIII
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through bets, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for scenarios that happened in Super Bowl LIV and could repeat themselves in Super Bowl LVIII.
Toney’s hip injury is off practice report
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Kadarius Toney's hip injury being off the practice report, but that the WR remains on there under "personal."