'Scariest' potential Super Bowl LIX matchups
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter get into the Halloween spirit and discuss potential Super Bowl LIX matchups that would send shivers down fans' spines.
Week 8 TNF best bets: Roll with Jefferson, Darnold
The FFHH crew detail their favorite prop bets for the Week 8 TNF matchup between the Vikings and Rams, including the over on Justin Jefferson's longest reception and the over on Sam Darnold's passing touchdowns.
Njoku, London lead Berry’s Week 8 WR/TE Love/Hate
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss his love/hate list for pass catchers in Week 8, including David Njoku, Drake London, Cade Otton and Michael Pittman Jr.
Love leads Berry’s Week 8 QB Love/Hate list
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher highlight several quarterbacks who fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 8, including Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott.
Berry’s flex picks for Week 8: White, Stroud
Matthew Berry gives his top Week 8 flex players, including Rachaad White, C.J. Stroud, Romeo Doubs and Hunter Henry.
Bet it in a Minute: BUF-SEA, LAC-NO, CAR-DEN
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their top bets for the 4 p.m. slate of NFL Week 8.
Mixon, Walker top Berry’s Week 8 RB Love/Hate
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss why Houston Texans' Joe Mixon leads the fantasy football Week 8 running back Love/Hate list, which also includes Kenneth Walker III, Jaylen Warren and Nick Chubb.
Bet it in a Minute: ATL-TB, IND-HOU, BAL-CLE
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their favorite bets for the 1 p.m. slate of NFL games during Week 8.
Bet It In A Minute: NYJ-NE, PHI-CIN, GB-JAX
Bard Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell run through some of their favorite bets for the 1 p.m. slate of NFL games in Week 8.
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down their picks for NFL Week 8, including the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and more.
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down who will take the victory between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders, agreeing that the result hinges largely on whether Jayden Daniels plays.
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers
Simms isn't looking past the Giants on Monday night, but their offensive struggles have him and Florio going with the Steelers in Week 8.