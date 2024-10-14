Watch Now
Ravens' Andrews gets back on track in Week 6
Mike Florio shares what Ravens' tight end Mark Andrews told him after he scored his first touchdown of the 2024 season in Baltimore's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders.
Harbaugh had ‘atrial flutter’ during Chargers game
Mike Florio provides the latest on Jim Harbaugh after the Los Angeles Chargers head coach had to leave Sunday's game for a brief period when he experienced a heart arrhythmia in the first quarter.
Godwin, Bucs’ prep an escape from Milton unknowns
Mike Florio reports on his postgame conversation with Chris Godwin, who detailed a chaotic week for the Buccaneers and how the team used its game prep as an escape from the uncertainty surrounding Hurricane Milton.
Hutchinson ‘heart and soul’ of Lions is carted off
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett unpack the news Aidan Hutchinson exited the game with a lower leg injury and spell out what this means for the Lions.
Taylor FaceTimes Love for instant reaction to win
Jordan Love catches up with Maria Taylor to unpack his favorite TD pass from Week 6, how much it helps to have all his weapons back and more.
Expect high-scoring Ohio State-Oregon matchup
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison look ahead to the big matchup between Ohio State and Oregon in Week 7, and give their predictions for the game.
‘Don’t sleep on’ Bengals against Giants on SNF
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the Cincinnati Bengals being better than their record and how they're poised to get on track against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.
Chiefs are eatin’ good heading into NFL Week 6
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth look back on the Chiefs victory over the New Orleans Saints and discuss why Kansas City is eatin' good going into Week 6.
Harrison ‘scared’ for Maye ahead of first start
The FNIA crew share their thoughts and concerns about the New England Patriots choosing to start Drake Maye in Week 6 against the Houston Texans.
Dungy: Jets firing Saleh ‘absolutely ridiculous’
The Football Night in America podcast crew breaks down why the New York Jets decided to fire Robert Saleh and what part Aaron Rodgers might have played in the decision.
Tolbert details how DAL drew up game-winning TD
Jalen Tolbert joins the PSNFF crew to break down his game-winning touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers and discuss the lengthy weather delay to begin the game.
CIN will be desperate vs. NYG on SNF in Week 6
The PSNFF crew looks ahead to the Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 6 between the Bengals and Giants, discussing whether Cincinnati can revive their season against New York.