Williams pushed by dream of becoming greatest QB
Caleb Williams sits down with Maria Taylor to relive the emotions of being selected No. 1 by the Bears, shares what pushes him to achieve his dream of being the greatest, and the many stories behind his nails.
A youth football loss changed Williams’ motivation
Caleb Williams talks about a loss at the youth football level that made him switch to quarterback and how it motivated him to be the best.
Mahomes on his evolution in the NFL
Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes sits down with Chris Simms to talk about the stages of his development playing in the National Football League and where he thinks he needs to improve.
Mahomes-Reid connection strong heading into season
Patrick Mahomes talks with Chris Simms about his relationship with Andy Reid, how the Chiefs turned around the 2023 season to win the Super Bowl and where his creativity comes from.
Dolphins, Cowboys may not be true contenders
The FNIA desk talk about contenders they have concerns with, including a Miami team with little late season success and the always talked about Cowboys.
Speed Round: 2024 NFL season preview
The FNIA crew make some 2024 NFL season predictions, including who will be the quarterback in Pittsburgh in November, Deshaun Watson's ranking and more.
Harbaugh, Morris could be difference on new teams
Football Night in America talks about the coaches could make make the biggest impact on their teams in the 2024 NFL season.
Who will challenge Chiefs’ 3-peat bid?
The FNIA crew talk about who will be the teams the Kansas City Chiefs should be worried about in their quest for an unprecedented third Super Bowl title.
Packers-Eagles will be a physical matchup
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth preview the Brazil NFL opener between the Packers and Eagles, and how new coaches will impact the game.
Lions to start season as the hunted against Rams
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth discuss the Rams and Lions opening week matchup and what is different from last year's Wild Card matchup.
Previewing NBC’s NFL Week 1 tripleheader
Football Night in America goes through the three games that will be aired by NBC and/or Peacock NFL Week 1, including the Chiefs battling Ravens, Eagles and Packers in Brazil, and Rams-Lions on Sunday night.
2024 NFL season preview: KC 3-peat, PIT QB
The Football Night in America team previews the 2024 NFL Season, including who will challenge Kansas City's three-peat bid, impactful new head coaches and more.