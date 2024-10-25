 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate Canada
Skate Canada: Kaori Sakamoto tops short program; Alysa Liu makes Grand Prix return
AUTO: OCT 19 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
“You gotta be … kidding me!” Christopher Bell discusses pain of losing in Las Vegas
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 - Practice
Homestead Xfinity Series starting lineup: Chandler Smith wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_differenceclip_241025.jpg
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami
nbc_pl_lfvsnfo_241025.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Forest Matchweek 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate Canada
Skate Canada: Kaori Sakamoto tops short program; Alysa Liu makes Grand Prix return
AUTO: OCT 19 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
“You gotta be … kidding me!” Christopher Bell discusses pain of losing in Las Vegas
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 - Practice
Homestead Xfinity Series starting lineup: Chandler Smith wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_differenceclip_241025.jpg
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami
nbc_pl_lfvsnfo_241025.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Forest Matchweek 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lamb talks holdout, carrying on Cowboys' tradition

October 25, 2024 05:44 PM
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sits down with Jason Garrett to discuss the team’s season so far, the impact of his offseason holdout and the high expectations he places upon himself.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_differenceclip_241025.jpg
4:54
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_week7inj_241023.jpg
6:33
How will Bucs respond to Godwin, Evans injuries?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_whoarethey_241023.jpg
18:12
Bengals, Cowboys headline teams with questions
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_eatinggood_241023.jpg
9:43
Commanders, Ravens lead most impressive teams
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_hopkinstrade_241023.jpg
3:52
Hopkins will ‘open up’ Chiefs’ offense
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_berrylovehate_241021.jpg
1:30
Inside Berry’s MNF Love/Hate for Week 7
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_rodgersreaction_241021.jpg
1:35
Jets didn’t execute the ‘little things’ well
Now Playing
stroud.jpg
4:19
Packers defense has lights out showing vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_pitfreiermuthint_241020.jpg
7:08
Freiermuth lauds Wilson, Fields both after SNF win
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_analysis_241021__252443.jpg
2:24
Steelers are thriving under Tomlin’s stability
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_241020.jpg
5:07
Speed Round: Is Josh Allen on track to win MVP?
Now Playing
goff.jpg
4:54
Goff’s ‘maturation’ showed in Lions win vs. MIN
Now Playing