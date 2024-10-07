Watch Now
CIN will be desperate vs. NYG on SNF in Week 6
The PSNFF crew looks ahead to the Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 6 between the Bengals and Giants, discussing whether Cincinnati can revive their season against New York.
Up Next
Tolbert details how DAL drew up game-winning TD
Tolbert details how DAL drew up game-winning TD
Jalen Tolbert joins the PSNFF crew to break down his game-winning touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers and discuss the lengthy weather delay to begin the game.
Prescott came through when Cowboys needed him
Prescott came through when Cowboys needed him
The PSNFF crew breaks down the Dallas Cowboys late rally against the Pittsburgh Steelers and how quarterback Dak Prescott rose to the occasion when the team needed him the most.
Speed round: Favorites in NFC South, AFC East
Speed round: Favorites in NFC South, AFC East
The FNIA crew run through their favorites to win the NFC South, NFC North and AFC East, making the case for teams such as the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions to come out on top.
Vikings proving they can ‘win in different ways’
Vikings proving they can 'win in different ways'
The FNIA crew breaks down the Vikings' win over the Jets in Week 5, particularly Sam Darnold getting the job done against his former team and Minnesota's ability to thrive on all three sides of the ball.
Daniels, Commanders impress yet again in Week 5
Daniels, Commanders impress yet again in Week 5
Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty and Maria Taylor break down the Commanders' 4-1 start with rookie QB Jayden Daniels and the Browns' immense struggles with Deshaun Watson.
Bengals are ‘struggling to find their way’
Bengals are ‘struggling to find their way’
Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty and Maria Taylor discuss what the Bengals must do to get out of their rut, explaining why Joe Burrow Co. must make changes to bounce back from a 1-4 start.
49ers let one slip away vs. Cardinals in Week 5
49ers let one slip away vs. Cardinals in Week 5
The FNIA crew discuss the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, analyzing how Kyle Shanahan's squad has got off to a slow start after a Super Bowl appearance last season.
Breaking down Van Ginkel’s pick-six vs. Rodgers
Breaking down Van Ginkel's pick-six vs. Rodgers
Mike Florio dissects how Minnesota Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel rallied in his second pick-six of the season against the New York Jets in London.
Update on Allen after injury vs. Texans
Update on Allen after injury vs. Texans
Mike Florio provides the latest on Josh Allen after the Buffalo Bills quarterback was injured but returned to the game in Week 5 against the Houston Texans.
Is it time for Browns to bench Watson?
Is it time for Browns to bench Watson?
The FNIA crew break down Deshaun Watson's latest performance for the Cleveland Browns, explaining why they believe Jameis Winston needs to be inserted as starting quarterback for the time being.
Should Bills be ‘concerned’ after loss to Texans?
Should Bills be 'concerned' after loss to Texans?
Chris Simms, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Maria Taylor break down the Bills vs. Texans game in Week 5, discussing Josh Allen's performance and what Buffalo must improve on going forward.