Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
Washington Nationals 2024 season recap: James Wood, CJ Abrams flash potential for fantasy stardom
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Division Series - San Diego Padres v. Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
Dodger Stadium fans toss balls and trash on field, interrupt Padres’ 10-2 win that evens NLDS
WNBA: Playoffs-Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty
Ionescu scores 22 points to lead Liberty to 76-62 win over Aces and into WNBA Finals

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_tolbertint_241006.jpg
Tolbert details how DAL drew up game-winning TD
mahomes.jpg
Saints are a ‘tough matchup’ for Chiefs
nbc_csu_raidersbroncos_241006.jpg
Nix, Broncos defense ‘brought it’ in win vs. LV

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

CIN will be desperate vs. NYG on SNF in Week 6

October 7, 2024 01:47 AM
The PSNFF crew looks ahead to the Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 6 between the Bengals and Giants, discussing whether Cincinnati can revive their season against New York.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_tolbertint_241006.jpg
7:57
Tolbert details how DAL drew up game-winning TD
Now Playing
dak.jpg
1:55
Prescott came through when Cowboys needed him
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_241006.jpg
4:31
Speed round: Favorites in NFC South, AFC East
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_nyjmin_241006.jpg
3:28
Vikings proving they can ‘win in different ways’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_washbrowns_241006.jpg
6:01
Daniels, Commanders impress yet again in Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_balcin_241006.jpg
2:02
Bengals are ‘struggling to find their way’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_49erscardinals_241006.jpg
3:24
49ers let one slip away vs. Cardinals in Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florioginkel_241006.jpg
0:33
Breaking down Van Ginkel’s pick-six vs. Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriojoshallen_241006.jpg
0:29
Update on Allen after injury vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_watsondisc_241006.jpg
2:23
Is it time for Browns to bench Watson?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_pregame_texbills_241006.jpg
1:55
Should Bills be ‘concerned’ after loss to Texans?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriohenry_241006.jpg
0:31
Ravens’ Henry joins Hall of Fame company
Now Playing