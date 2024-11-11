Watch Now
Did Stroud seem to doubt himself in second half?
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison react to C.J. Stroud's interceptions against the Lions on Sunday Night Football, where Houston's signal-caller may have started to doubt himself in the second half.
Up Next
Branch: Campbell makes us want to run through wall
Branch: Campbell makes us want to run through wall
Brian Branch joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to discuss what makes Dan Campbell the best coach he's ever had, unpack how the Lions were able to turn the game around in the second half and more.
Smith shares how his advice turned Lions’ D around
Smith shares how his advice turned Lions' D around
Za'Darius Smith joins Peacock Sunday Night Football Final after the Lions' win over the Houston Texans, sharing the words of wisdom he gave the Detroit defense and his excitement for joining the team after his trade.
Speed Round: How to fix the Chicago Bears
Speed Round: How to fix the Chicago Bears
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to analyze how to fix a handful of franchises in the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.
Wilson leads Steelers to win, control of AFC North
Wilson leads Steelers to win, control of AFC North
FNIA breaks down the Pittsburgh Steelers' second-half comeback in their road victory against the Washington Commanders and how head coach Mike Tomlin has the team playing at a high level with Russell Wilson under center.
49ers ‘get band back together’ in victory vs. Bucs
49ers 'get band back together' in victory vs. Bucs
The Football Night in America crew react to the San Francisco 49ers' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, evaluating the importance of having Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup.
Chiefs ‘battle through adversity’ to stay unbeaten
Chiefs 'battle through adversity' to stay unbeaten
The FNIA crew analyze the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Denver Broncos that ended in a walk-off blocked field goal, discussing how the defending Super Bowl champions keep finding new ways to win each week.
Inside Rizzi’s first week as Interim Head Coach
Inside Rizzi's first week as Interim Head Coach
Mike Florio provides insight on how Darren Rizzi's transition was smooth because of his history, which coaches gave him advice, why more special teams coordinators don't jump to head coaches and more.
How Chenal timed blocked FG in final moments
How Chenal timed blocked FG in final moments
Mike Florio provides insight on how Leo Chenal used the timing he saw on the field during earlier field goal attempts and extra points to piece together how to block the last field goal of the game.
What the future holds for Daboll, Jones
What the future holds for Daboll, Jones
Mike Florio explains why the Giants eventually could bench Daniel Jones to ensure he doesn’t get injured and affect things financially, as well as discuss Brian Daboll’s outlook in New York.
Kittle FaceTimes Simms to detail McCaffrey’s aura
Kittle FaceTimes Simms to detail McCaffrey's aura
Chris Simms calls up George Kittle to unpack the special attributes Christian McCaffrey brings to the field, talk through the mentality he had on his TD that wasn't even supposed to go to him and more.
Film room analysis with Texans’ Ryans on Stroud
Film room analysis with Texans' Ryans on Stroud
Tony Dungy catches up with Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans about his connection with C.J. Stroud and more before diving into their preparations for the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.