Saints make statement in Week 2 win over Cowboys
The Football Night in America crew analyze the New Orleans Saints victory over the Dallas Cowboys and how they were able to dominate all three phases in the win.
Vikings were in total control against 49ers
Football Night in America discusses Sam Darnold's performance in the Vikings victory and how Minnesota was in total control against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.
Mayfield leads Bucs to tough win against Lions
Football Night in America praises Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers for pulling off a tough road win against the Lions and worries about the Lions' ability to build on last year's success.
Can Bengals take moral victory after Chiefs loss?
The FNIA crew look at the Cincinnati Bengals pushing the defending champion Chiefs to the brink and whether the team can take solace in improvement despite the defeat.
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins
Mike Florio outlines the next steps for Tua Tagvailoa, to get cleared and then decide what he wants to do next, as well as what QB options the Dolphins have if needed.
NFL to investigate latest Watson allegations
Mike Florio explains how Deshaun Watson could be at risk to lose his guaranteed money and why it’s big the plaintiff is willing to cooperate with the league.
Mayfield, Buccaneers won’t be doubted anymore
Mike Florio details the Buccaneers' road victory over the Detroit Lions, explaining why Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay won't be doubted anymore.
Garrett recalls moving experiences after 9/11
Jason Garrett discusses the emotions of playing for the New York Giants after 9/11, sharing his moving experiences of going to Ground Zero and playing the team's first home game since the tragedy.
Pump the brakes on Vikings, Cowboys after Week 1
Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett evaluate which teams to pump the brakes on after the first week of the NFL season, highlighting both the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys.
Williams vs. Stroud headlines Bears-Texans on SNF
Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett break down the upcoming quarterback matchup between C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams on Sunday Night Football, discussing what they expect from both players at NRG Stadium.
First impressions of Williams, Daniels, Nix
Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett analyze the NFL debuts of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, discussing why early struggles are expected for the rookie quarterbacks.
Dobbins a fantasy surprise in Week 1
Matthew Berry breaks down J.K. Dobbins' huge day in his Los Angeles Chargers debut and explains why better days are ahead for Marvin Harrison Jr. in fantasy football.