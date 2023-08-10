 Skip navigation
Top News

nbcs_edge_eagles_230809.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Philadelphia Eagles
Russell Wilson
TD regression candidates for 2023: Wilson aims for a bounceback
Houston Astros v Cincinnati Reds
Pickups of the Day: Vying for Votto
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_riveraonbienemy_230810.jpg
How Bieniemy can win over his players
nbc_dps_preseasonfootballpreview_230810.jpg
Worse NFL teams make for better preseason games
nbc_pft_fields_230810.jpg
Consistency key for Bears’ Fields this season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

How football raised Colts rookie QB Richardson

August 10, 2023 08:41 AM
Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson talks with Peter King about the change from college to the NFL, starting for only one year at Florida and the life lessons he learned from football.
Up Next
nbc_pk_mooremooneyintv_230810.jpg
4:16
Moore, Mooney call Bears training camp ‘electric’
Now Playing
nbc_pk_bearsnewkid_230810_1920x1080.jpg
1:02
Moore already turning heads in Bears training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pk_bears3things_230810.jpg
2:50
King’s key takeaways from Bears’ training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pk_packers3things_230808.jpg
2:51
Packers are ‘taking their time’ with Jordan Love
Now Playing
nbc_pk_packersnewkid_230808.jpg
1:21
Packers think Reed is the solution at slot
Now Playing
nbc_pk_kahlerintv_230808.jpg
25:34
Kahler’s stories to watch at Packers training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pk_jordanloveintv_230808.jpg
6:16
Love: ‘This is what I’ve been working for’
Now Playing
nbc_pk_bakhtiariintv_230808.jpg
11:42
Bakhtiari adjusts to life sans Rodgers, with Love
Now Playing
nbc_pk_browns3things_230806.jpg
2:22
What version of Watson will show up for Browns?
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkidejijahmoore_230806.jpg
0:58
Moore unveiling ‘premiere NFL receiver traits’
Now Playing
nbc_pk_kevinstefanskiintv_230806.jpg
5:30
Inside Watson’s budding leadership role in CLE
Now Playing
nbc_pk_bryceyoungintv_230806_1920x1080.jpg
6:05
Young living in the moment ahead of rookie season
Now Playing