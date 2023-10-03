 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou sued for at least $23 million by McLaren Racing
cade_iowa.jpg
Iowa QB Cade McNamara out for season with a torn ACL. Deacon Hill will start against Purdue
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 4: Kyren “RB1" Williams

Top Clips

nbc_pl_gxgtotvliv_231003.jpg
How Spurs exorcised Liverpool demons with late win
nbc_pl_gxgmanunited_231003.jpg
Misfiring Man Utd stuck in ‘permanent transition’
nbc_pl_gxgwolvmc_231003.jpg
How Wolves upset Man City despite xG disadvantage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou sued for at least $23 million by McLaren Racing
cade_iowa.jpg
Iowa QB Cade McNamara out for season with a torn ACL. Deacon Hill will start against Purdue
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 4: Kyren “RB1" Williams

Top Clips

nbc_pl_gxgtotvliv_231003.jpg
How Spurs exorcised Liverpool demons with late win
nbc_pl_gxgmanunited_231003.jpg
Misfiring Man Utd stuck in ‘permanent transition’
nbc_pl_gxgwolvmc_231003.jpg
How Wolves upset Man City despite xG disadvantage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

King: Sanders will be better than Williams in NFL

October 3, 2023 04:21 PM
Peter King's gut feeling is that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is going to be a better NFL player than USC signal caller Caleb Williams, but explains why fans should take his opinion with a grain of salt.
Up Next
nbc_pk_giantsplayoff_231003.jpg
10:18
NYG flaws have been exposed after 2022 playoff run
Now Playing
nbc_pk_texansdoubters_231003.jpg
8:57
King: ‘I love watching the Houston Texans’
Now Playing
nbc_pk_larpukanacua_230925.jpg
20:37
Rams’ Nacua talks upbringing, setting NFL records
Now Playing
nbc_pk_powerrankingsv2_230919.1_1920x1080.jpg
17:38
Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles atop King’s power rankings
Now Playing
nbc_pk_pukaandrams_230919.jpg
7:58
Nacua at forefront of Rams’ revitalization
Now Playing
nbc_pk_dolphinschargers_230912.jpg
3:11
Can Tagovailoa become a top 5 NFL quarterback?
Now Playing
nbc_pk_brownsbengals_230912.jpg
3:35
How the Browns defense ‘flustered’ Burrow in win
Now Playing
nbc_pk_ramsseahawks_230912.jpg
3:17
Why Rams are ‘most impressive’ team after Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_pk_jetsbillsrodgers_230912.jpg
22:03
Jets show grit, Bills QB Allen does not
Now Playing
nbc_pk_markmurphyint_230912.jpg
21:44
Packers CEO: Uncertainty with team but excitement
Now Playing
nbc_pk_awardspredictions_230905.jpg
10:42
King shares his 2023 NFL awards predictions
Now Playing
nbc_pk_camjordanintv_230905.jpg
23:09
King, NO’s Jordan discuss NFL career and longevity
Now Playing