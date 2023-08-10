Watch Now
Moore, Mooney call Bears training camp 'electric'
Peter King catches up with Chicago Bears wide receivers D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney who discuss Justin Fields' growth, the vibe of training camp, and more.
How football raised Colts rookie QB Richardson
Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson talks with Peter King about the change from college to the NFL, starting for only one year at Florida and the life lessons he learned from football.
Moore already turning heads in Bears training camp
Peter King explains why he believes D.J. Moore is going to be a real impact player for the Chicago Bears this season based on what he's seen in training camp so far.
King’s key takeaways from Bears’ training camp
Peter King gives his three takeaways from the Chicago Bears training camp, including Justin Fields' improvement, Yannick Ngakoue's role moving forward, and a standout rookie cornerback.
Packers are ‘taking their time’ with Jordan Love
Peter King provides his three takeaways from Green Bay Packers training camp, including head coach Matt LaFleur's approach with Jordan Love, the strides of tight end Luke Musgrave and the franchise's new mentality.
Packers think Reed is the solution at slot
Green Bay's second-round pick Jayden Reed is Peter King's "New Kid in Town," and the Packers think they have the right complement to their current receivers.
Kahler’s stories to watch at Packers training camp
Peter King catches up with Kalyn Kahler of the Athletic in Green Bay to reminisce on their shared memories from working at the Monday Morning Quarterback as well as share takeaways from Packers training camp.
Love: ‘This is what I’ve been working for’
Jordan Love addresses his special reception during Family Night in Green Bay, what three years of "growing, learning, developing" were like behind Aaron Rodgers, and how he's building familiarity with his receivers.
Bakhtiari adjusts to life sans Rodgers, with Love
David Bakhtiari, now the longest-tenured player in Green Bay, speaks to Jordan Love's command of the offense, why he anticipates growing pains with the receivers, and why he feels "night and day" compared to last season.
What version of Watson will show up for Browns?
Peter King provides his three takeaways from Cleveland Browns training camp, including which version of Deshaun Watson will show up this year, Elijah Moore's impact and expectations for the defense under Jim Schwartz.
Moore unveiling ‘premiere NFL receiver traits’
Peter King checks in at the Cleveland Browns training camp, highlighting Elijah Moore as his "New Kid in Town," who has "every chance in the world" to become the second weapon alongside Amari Cooper.
Inside Watson’s budding leadership role in CLE
Peter King catches up with the Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who highlights the vital role Deshaun Watson has played in training camp.
Young living in the moment ahead of rookie season
Peter King catches up with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at Panthers training camp, where the rookie QB discusses starting for Carolina this upcoming season and the preparation he is doing on and off the football field.