Gonzalez on why Kelce is best tight end ever
Tony Gonzalez joins Dan Patrick to discuss the greatest tight end of all time, break down his 2024-25 MVP pick and reminisce on playing pickup basketball with NBA greats.
Should Lions make big trade before deadline?
The Dan Le Batard Show crew debates whether or not the Detroit Lions should put all of their chips on the table and trade serious assets to acquire a player or players before Tuesday's trade deadline.
Week 9 MNF best bets: Target Mahomes, Hopkins
The FFHH crew details their favorite prop bets for the Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, including the over on Patrick Mahomes' passing touchdowns.
‘Flacco magic’ is no more after Week 9 loss
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Matthew Berry break down what they saw out of Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold on SNF in Week 9, why it could make sense to get Anthony Richardson back on the field and more.
Burrow, Brown have ‘standout days’ against Raiders
The Happy Hour crew gives Matthew Berry credit for staking his flag on RB Chase Brown, who is one of three Bengals to earn Weekend Warrior status after their Week 9 throttling of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Barkley has been ‘phenomenal’ for Eagles
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze Saquon Barkley's two-touchdown performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, discussing how the Philadelphia Eagles running back is on pace for over 2,000 yards.
Dowdle a bright spot for injury-laden Cowboys
The FFHH crew dig into the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons, where Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle logged a career-high in points and proved he's worth a fantasy roster spot for the rest of the season.
Waddle fantasy stock takes alarming hit in Week 9
The FFHH crew examines why the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills was underwhelming from the Dolphins' perspective while welcoming wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to "dumpsville".
Saints a ‘fantasy wasteland’ amid Allen firing
Matthew Berry and Co. react to the news of the New Orleans Saints firing head coach Dennis Allen on the heels of a seven-game losing streak and break down what fantasy assets still remain in the Big Easy.
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down Geno Smith's three-interception game against the Rams in Week 9 and discuss the ending of the overtime thriller between Seattle and Los Angeles.
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Chicago Bears' eye-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, questioning what the future holds for Matt Eberflus and Co. after losing two straight games.
Robinson believes Falcons are the best NFC team
Bijan Robinson shares his appreciation for Saquon Barkley's reverse hurdle, recaps Atlanta's victory over the Cowboys, shares why he feels the Falcons are the hottest team in the NFC right now, and more.