What stood out from QB Williams' pro day?
Antonio Morales joins Dan Patrick to share what stood out from USC QB Caleb Williams' pro day that saw all 32 NFL teams in attendance.
Lions release Sutton after felony charge
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons review the Lions’ decision to release Cam Sutton after a felony charge of Domestic Battery in Florida and explore what this means for Detroit.
When will 2024 NFL Draft truly ‘begin’?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss if the draft will “begin” with the Commanders at No. 2, the Patriots at No. 3 or the Cardinals at No. 4.
Donald sheds light on decision to retire
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss Aaron Donald’s impact on the game and how they appreciate his honesty about being satisfied with his career.
Fill in the Blank: Backup QB Edition
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play a round of “Fill in the Blank” to weigh in on which backup QB is the best to serve as a mentor, the most faith to win an emergency start and more.
NFL not fazed by resistance on hip-drop tackle ban
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore why the NFLPA would push back on the proposal to ban the hip-drop tackle and outline what it will take to get the fans on board.
Smith excited about what Jets are building
Mike Florio takes a look at the new pieces who will be responsible for helping to keep Aaron Rodgers healthy and examine if Tyron Smith has durability issues of his own.
Unpacking Allen’s trade from Chargers to Bears
Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said they offered “multiple different options,” while Keenan Allen’s agent made it clear the only offer was a pay cut with a two-year extension.
Williams compares G. Wilson to Allen
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why Mike Williams has a good opportunity to rebuild his career with Aaron Rodgers and how teaming up with Garrett Wilson will be big.
Chargers eliminate Herbert’s offensive weapons
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the Los Angeles Chargers offseason moves and how Justin Herbert has lost the majority of his offensive weapons.
Mattison won’t challenge White for starting role
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes why Alexander Mattison won't be much competition for Zamir White as the starting running back for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Browns clearly think Jeudy ‘is a star’
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes the Cleveland Browns signing wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to a contract extension and why they think he's going to be a star for them.