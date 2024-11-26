Watch Now
Jones needs Darnold plan for picking next NFL team
Albert Breer joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss potential landing spots for former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, Aaron Rodgers' future beyond this season and potential head coach openings.
Chargers’ Harbaugh is ‘crazy in a good way’
Chris Simms joins Dan Patrick to break down the biggest NFL storylines after Week 12, including the Chargers' outlook with Jim Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson's greatness and more.
Will the Ravens’ defense fail in the playoffs?
Dan Patrick breaks down why the Ravens' defense will be a liability in the playoffs, what qualifies Lamar Jackson for GOAT status and what the win over the Chargers means for Baltimore moving forward.
Week 13 TE waivers: Look to Henry, Ertz, Gray
Hunter Henry and Zach Ertz again headline FFHH's favorite additions off the waiver wire at tight end in Week 13, bringing high floors due to target share — while touchdown potential gives Noah Gray a high ceiling.
Chargers’ Johnston struggles against Ravens
Quentin Johnston's woes top FFHH's takeaways from the Chargers' NFL Week 12 loss to the Ravens, and the crew compares Zay Flowers vs. Ladd McConkey and Mark Andrews vs. Will Dissly the rest of the way in fantasy.
Berry likes Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year bet
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers identify two Defensive Player of the Year candidates who should have shorter odds before Matthew Berry, despite his Commanders fandom, keys in on a Bo Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year play.
Week 13 RB waivers: Abdullah, McNichols, Edwards
A "doozy" of a running back situation with the Raiders means Ameer Abdullah leads FFHH's fantasy Week 13 waiver adds at RB, followed by Jeremy McNichols and Gus Edwards.
Douglas, Vele, two Panthers top Week 13 WR waivers
FFHH presents some of their favorite waiver adds for Week 13, including Demario Douglas, Devaughn Vele and a pair of Panthers in Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen.
QB waivers thin, but Williams, Rodgers are options
There aren't many great options from the waiver wire at quarterback at this point in the season, but for the desperate managers, Caleb Williams, Aaron Rodgers, Drake Maye or Will Levis could do the trick in NFL Week 13.
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. joins Mike Florio to discuss playing alongside Kirk Cousins, the improvements in his game and what he's learned about himself in 2024.
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why the Eagles should feel blessed to have Saquon Barkley on their roster, as well as for how Howie Roseman has constructed this team.
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dive into the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for Saquon Barkley to win MVP, given a RB hasn’t won that honor since 2012, as well as Offensive Player of the Year.