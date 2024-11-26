Jones needs Darnold plan for picking next NFL team

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge - Previews
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What do you want to hear from Tiger Woods?
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Tour de Ski Toblach - 10km
Goals? Jessie Diggins has 4 pages of them for 2024-25 cross-country skiing season
SMX Stefan Pierer and Gottfried Neumeister via KTM.jpg
Pierer Mobility AG, parent company of KTM-related brands, announces restructuring plan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_241126.jpg
Chargers’ Harbaugh is ‘crazy in a good way’
nbc_dps_ravenschargersrecap_241126.jpg
Will the Ravens’ defense fail in the playoffs?
nbc_dps_dpondanhurley_241126.jpg
Hurley ‘lost his mind’ after call dooms UConn

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge - Previews
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What do you want to hear from Tiger Woods?
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Tour de Ski Toblach - 10km
Goals? Jessie Diggins has 4 pages of them for 2024-25 cross-country skiing season
SMX Stefan Pierer and Gottfried Neumeister via KTM.jpg
Pierer Mobility AG, parent company of KTM-related brands, announces restructuring plan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_241126.jpg
Chargers’ Harbaugh is ‘crazy in a good way’
nbc_dps_ravenschargersrecap_241126.jpg
Will the Ravens’ defense fail in the playoffs?
nbc_dps_dpondanhurley_241126.jpg
Hurley ‘lost his mind’ after call dooms UConn

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jones needs Darnold plan for picking next NFL team

November 26, 2024 02:35 PM
Albert Breer joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss potential landing spots for former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, Aaron Rodgers' future beyond this season and potential head coach openings.
Up Next
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_241126.jpg
12:33
Chargers’ Harbaugh is ‘crazy in a good way’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ravenschargersrecap_241126.jpg
10:04
Will the Ravens’ defense fail in the playoffs?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tetrades_241126.jpg
4:34
Week 13 TE waivers: Look to Henry, Ertz, Gray
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mnf_241126.jpg
5:54
Chargers’ Johnston struggles against Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dknix_241126.jpg
1:39
Berry likes Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year bet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbtrades_241126.jpg
8:09
Week 13 RB waivers: Abdullah, McNichols, Edwards
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrtrades_241126.jpg
12:58
Douglas, Vele, two Panthers top Week 13 WR waivers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtrades_241126.jpg
9:46
QB waivers thin, but Williams, Rodgers are options
Now Playing
nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
13:21
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
1:28
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
Now Playing
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
3:40
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY
Now Playing
nbc_pft_panic_241126v2.jpg
5:22
Panic Meter: Concern levels for Commanders, Texans
Now Playing