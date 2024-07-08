 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg

NFL 2024: AFC North Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four
How to watch: Genesis Scottish Open, Amundi Evian Championship
Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

nbc_golf_gt_rtgenesisscottishpreview_240708.jpg
Rory’s Scottish Open outlook after U.S. Open loss
nbc_pst_usmntolympics_240708.jpg
USMNT ‘can do damage’ at the 2024 Paris Olympics
SpainfranceMbappe.jpg
Spain a ‘clear favorite’ v. sleepwalking France

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg

NFL 2024: AFC North Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four
How to watch: Genesis Scottish Open, Amundi Evian Championship
Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

nbc_golf_gt_rtgenesisscottishpreview_240708.jpg
Rory’s Scottish Open outlook after U.S. Open loss
nbc_pst_usmntolympics_240708.jpg
USMNT ‘can do damage’ at the 2024 Paris Olympics
SpainfranceMbappe.jpg
Spain a ‘clear favorite’ v. sleepwalking France

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Can any team stop Argentina in Copa America?

July 8, 2024 12:09 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview the Copa America semi finals and discuss Argentina's chances to win the tournament despite some impressive play from Colombia.