USWNT's front line has been the 'X-factor'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Olympic men’s golf power rankings: Could it be a U.S. sweep of podium?
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Scottie Scheffler shares some details about what he does with all his trophies
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fantasy Preview
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Top Clips
Drone scandal casts ‘shadow’ over Canadian team
Bold golf predictions for Paris Olympics
Lee, Day proud to represent Australia at Olympics
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Paris 2024
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
All Sports
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Olympic men’s golf power rankings: Could it be a U.S. sweep of podium?
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Scottie Scheffler shares some details about what he does with all his trophies
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fantasy Preview
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Top Clips
Drone scandal casts ‘shadow’ over Canadian team
Bold golf predictions for Paris Olympics
Lee, Day proud to represent Australia at Olympics
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
WATCH GOLD ZONE
Watch live whip-around coverage of key events as they unfold during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Close
Watch Now
USWNT's front line has been the 'X-factor'
July 29, 2024 01:05 PM
Pro Soccer Talk breaks down the USWNT's dominant win over Germany and lays out their path through the rest of the tournament, needing just one point against Australia to clinch Group B.
Close Ad