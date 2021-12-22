 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why do Brady, Bucs' offense struggle vs. Saints?

December 22, 2021 04:25 PM
Chris Simms breaks down what the New Orleans Saints' defense does to frustrate Tom Brady and the usually high-powered Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.
Up Next
nbc_simms_detvschi_231119.jpg
8:36
Lions overcome Goff miscues to defeat the Bears
Now Playing
nbc_simms_awstexanscardinals_231119.jpg
8:16
‘Scary’ Texans looking dangerous on offense
Now Playing
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_231119.jpg
10:43
Give me the headlines: ‘Jersey boy’ propels Giants
Now Playing
nbc_csu_vikingsbroncos_231116.jpg
4:11
Week 11 preview: Vikings vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_csu_raidersdolphinsv2_231116.jpg
2:18
Week 11 preview: Raiders vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
3:26
Week 11 preview: Steelers vs. Browns
Now Playing
nbc_csu_seahawksrams_231116.jpg
1:37
Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jetsbills_231116.jpg
4:03
Week 11 preview: Jets vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bucs49ers_231116.jpg
3:04
Week 11 preview: Buccaneers vs. 49ers
Now Playing
giantscommanderspreview.jpg
0:58
Week 11 preview: Giants vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_csu_titansjaguars_231116.jpg
4:52
Week 11 preview: Titans vs. Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_231116.jpg
1:38
49ers, Cowboys among NFL’s Week 11 best bets
Now Playing