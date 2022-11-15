Watch Now
King: NFL gave Germany the football it craved
Peter King and Myles Simmons review the NFL's first game held in Germany and how the atmosphere got close to Super Bowl levels.
QB Smith looks to be more mobile in 2023
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith sits down with Peter King to talk about proving his value last season and what he's been working on in the offseason.
Fantasy football takeaways from Training Camp Tour
Peter King gives some advice to fantasy football managers that he picked up along his training camp tour, including Zay Flowers' upside and rolling with the Moores.
The new and old of the NFL Training Camp Tour
Peter King recaps three new things and one old thing from his training camp tour, including Bryce Young's intelligence and Zay Flowers' potential.
Love helps Seahawks defensive backfield fit
Peter King's "New Kid in Town" for the Seahawks is Julian Love and King believes the former New York Giant can be a piece that completes Seattle's defensive backfield.
Seahawks reinventing the Legion of Boom?
Peter King offers his takeaways from Seahawks camp, including a deep and versatile defensive backfield and Geno Smith looking to build on his career year.
Eric Kendricks: ‘I’m where I’m supposed to be’
Eric Kendricks chats with Peter King about returning to his home state of California, his feelings toward the Minnesota Vikings and his expectations for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.
Kendricks is ‘centerpiece’ of Chargers’ defense
Peter King breaks down Eric Kendricks' new role with the Los Angeles Chargers and how the former Minnesota Viking can return to All-Pro status this upcoming season.
Derek Carr making instant impact with the Saints
Peter King explains why Derek Carr's 'fresh start' with the New Orleans Saints can benefit both sides and how the four-time Pro Bowler has already helped New Orleans.
Musgrove details his passion for fantasy football
Peter King sits down with San Diego Padres SP Joe Musgrove to discuss his approach to fantasy football, the highs and lows of the Padres season and much more.
Prescott’s expectations for Cowboys’ offense
Peter King chats with Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott about differences in the team's offense without OC Kellen Moore, rebounding from last year's Divisional Round loss and much more.
Carr forming early bond with Olave at Saints camp
Peter King provides three takeaways from the New Orleans Saints training camp, including positive buzz surrounding Derek Carr's arrival, the defensive front's adjustments and the team's outlook in the NFC South.
Herbert continues to develop with new OC Moore
Peter King provides three takeaways from the Los Angeles Chargers training camp, including Justin Herbert's relationship with new OC Kellen Moore, the team's improved OL and moving on after last year's Wild Card loss.