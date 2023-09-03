 Skip navigation
Top News

2023 US Open - Day 7
Coco Gauff outlasts Caroline Wozniacki at U.S. Open, could play Iga Swiatek next
2022 World Rowing Championships
Rower Molly Reckford Talks Jersey Roots Ahead of 2023 World Championships
nbc_indy_chipganassiintv_230903.jpg
Chip Ganassi confirms Alex Palou will return with IndyCar team to defend title in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_golf_walkercupday2hl_230903.jpg
Highlights: Walker Cup, Day 2 from St. Andrews
nbc_indy_chipganassiintv_230903.jpg
Ganassi guarantees Palou will remain with team
nbc_indy_scottdixonintv_230903.jpg
Dixon runner-up to Palou for IndyCar title

Watch Now

Rosenqvist races to second podium of season

September 3, 2023 05:45 PM
Felix Rosenqvist talks about his team's tire strategy following a second-place result at Portland International Raceway.