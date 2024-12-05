Watch Now
Postecoglou: Spurs 'not good enough' v. Cherries
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou sounds off following his side's 1-0 loss to Bournemouth in Matchweek 14.
PL Update: Fulham make a statement v. Brighton
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Fulham's impressive win over Brighton and Bournemouth's victory against Spurs.
Adams reflects on ‘huge performance’ v. Spurs
Bournemouth's Tyler Adams speaks to the media following his side's 1-0 victory against Spurs in Matchweek 14.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 14
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 14 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Spurs Matchweek 14
Bournemouth jump up ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the league table following their victory over Spurs at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 14.
Bournemouth expose Spurs’ glaring issues
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham react to Bournemouth's impressive 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Vitality Stadium.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brighton Matchweek 14
Fulham make a statement as they take down Brighton 3-1 at Craven Cottage to go sixth in the table after Matchweek 14.
Iwobi’s brace gives Fulham a 3-1 lead v. Brighton
Alex Iwobi scores his second goal of the match to give the Fulham a two-goal cushion over the Seagulls in the second half at Craven Cottage.
O’Riley’s own goal puts Fulham ahead of Brighton
Matt O'Riley didn't know too much about it, but Fulham's corner kick takes a deflection off the Brighton midfielder to give the Cottagers a 2-1 lead in the second half at Craven Cottage.
Baleba drills Brighton level against Fulham
Carlos Baleba waits for the ball to drop and he buries his effort into the Fulham goal to make it 1-1 at Craven Cottage.
Huijsen heads Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Spurs
The Cherries take the lead thanks to Dean Huijsen off a Bournemouth set piece to go up 1-0 over Spurs at the Vitality Stadium.
Iwobi capitalizes on error to give Fulham 1-0 lead
Alex Iwobi intercepts a poor pass by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and tucks away Fulham's opener early in the first half at Craven Cottage.