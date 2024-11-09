Watch Now
Chelsea, Arsenal set for huge matchup
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe preview Chelsea v. Arsenal in Matchweek 11, discussing what they want to see from each team and the key matchups to watch.
Up Next
Slot discusses historic start to Liverpool tenure
Slot discusses historic start to Liverpool tenure
Liverpool manager Arne Slot breaks down his side's victory against Aston Villa and his historic start as the head man in Anfield.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Aston Villa MWK 11
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Aston Villa MWK 11
Goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah lifted Liverpool over Aston Villa in a dominant performance at Anfield during Matchweek 11.
Slot ‘deserves a ton of credit’ with Liverpool
Slot 'deserves a ton of credit' with Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe recap Liverpool's 2-0 win over Aston Villa in Matchweek 11, discussing Arne Slot's coaching style and how he has the Reds in great form.
Salah breaks away and puts Liverpool up 2-0
Salah breaks away and puts Liverpool up 2-0
Mohamed Salah finds an opening along the wing and finishes for Liverpool, putting the Reds up 2-0 in his fourth consecutive Premier League game with a goal.
Man City’s squad ‘feels different’ from past teams
Man City's squad 'feels different' from past teams
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard discuss Manchester City's loss to Brighton, explaining why the team needs more goal scorers after a fourth straight loss.
Nunez’s brilliant finish puts Liverpool up 1-0
Nunez's brilliant finish puts Liverpool up 1-0
Anfield erupts as Darwin Nunez breaks away and lifts the ball into the back of the net to give Liverpool a 1-0 advantage over Aston Villa.
Guardiola: Man City’s ways must ‘change’
Guardiola: Man City's ways must 'change'
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts to his team's performance in a 2-1 loss to Brighton, which marked the first time Guardiola has ever lost four consecutive matches in his managerial career.
What’s next for Man City amid losing streak?
What's next for Man City amid losing streak?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard break down Manchester City's 2-1 loss to Brighton in Matchweek 11, discussing what's going wrong for Pep Guardiola's squad after a second-half collapse.
O’Riley reflects on huge victory over Man City
O'Riley reflects on huge victory over Man City
Matt O'Riley discusses the emotions behind Brighton's comeback victory against Manchester City and his epic game-winner in Matchweek 11.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 11
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 11
Matt O'Riley's game-winner sealed things as Brighton came from behind to knock off a sliding Manchester City squad in Matchweek 11.
O’Riley’s stunner puts Brighton ahead of Man City
O'Riley's stunner puts Brighton ahead of Man City
Matt O'Riley sends American Express Stadium into a frenzy as he puts Brighton ahead of Manchester City in a crucial Premier League matchup.