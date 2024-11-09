 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round Three
Justin Lower eagles 18 to tie Nico Echavarria, Carson Young for Cabo lead
World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round Three
The old swing feel that could save this PGA Tour rookie’s job
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
NASCAR Phoenix Cup championship starting lineup 2024: Martin Truex Jr. on pole; Joey Logano second

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_cfbplayoff_241109.jpg
Analyzing SEC, Big 12 teams in first CFP rankings
nbc_cfb_miamidiscussion_241109.jpg
Assessing Miami’s ACC Champ. chances post loss
nbc_cfb_rutgersvsminnhlsv3_241109.jpg
HLs: Rutgers ends 4-game slide with win vs. MINN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Chelsea, Arsenal set for huge matchup

November 9, 2024 05:30 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe preview Chelsea v. Arsenal in Matchweek 11, discussing what they want to see from each team and the key matchups to watch.
Up Next
nbc_pl_arneintv_241109.jpg
1:47
Slot discusses historic start to Liverpool tenure
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livavl_241109.jpg
11:08
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Aston Villa MWK 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livavlpostgame_241109.jpg
3:44
Slot ‘deserves a ton of credit’ with Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgoal2_241109.jpg
1:31
Salah breaks away and puts Liverpool up 2-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintvanddiscussion_241109.jpg
1:38
Man City’s squad ‘feels different’ from past teams
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgoal1_241109.jpg
1:42
Nunez’s brilliant finish puts Liverpool up 1-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_241109.jpg
3:24
Guardiola: Man City’s ways must ‘change’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhamcreview_241109.jpg
2:56
What’s next for Man City amid losing streak?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_rileyintv_241109.jpg
1:06
O’Riley reflects on huge victory over Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhamc_241109.jpg
10:32
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_241109.jpg
1:36
O’Riley’s stunner puts Brighton ahead of Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_241109.jpg
1:31
Joao Pedro ties it for Brighton v. Man City
Now Playing