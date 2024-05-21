 Skip navigation
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar extends Giro d’Italia lead after winning altered Stage 16 amid protests at start
Jaden Rashada
Former Florida signee Jaden Rashada sues coach Billy Napier and others over failed $14M NIL deal
Kyle Larson, of team Arrow McClaren/Rick Hendrick, (17) seen...
Could Kyle Larson be pulled from Indy 500 early? Or could he miss start of Coke 600?

nbc_fnia_goffdeal_240521.jpg
Goff has everything he needs to continue success
nbc_bfa_dallasmavericks_240521.jpg
Mavs’ improved defense will be pivotal vs. Wolves
nbc_bfa_pacersboston_240521.jpg
Holley: BOS will beat IND in five, win NBA Finals

nbc_fnia_goffdeal_240521.jpg
Goff has everything he needs to continue success
nbc_bfa_dallasmavericks_240521.jpg
Mavs’ improved defense will be pivotal vs. Wolves
nbc_bfa_pacersboston_240521.jpg
Holley: BOS will beat IND in five, win NBA Finals

Palmer, Robinson in Data Team of the Season

May 21, 2024 11:44 AM
Leon Osman, Matt Holland, and Leroy Rosenior make their picks for Generation xG's Data Team of the Season, based solely on the metrics.
