Chiefs vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Sunday Aftermath: J.J. McCarthy’s free fall, Baker Mayfield’s injury and more
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Semenyo reportedly has £65 million release clause
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
Johnson could have a resurgence with Gordon out
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Chiefs vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Sunday Aftermath: J.J. McCarthy’s free fall, Baker Mayfield’s injury and more
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Semenyo reportedly has £65 million release clause
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
Johnson could have a resurgence with Gordon out
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Ornsein: Mainoo has 'no progress' on new deal
November 24, 2025 02:31 PM
David Ornstein discusses the futures of Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee, who are both on the outside looking in at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim.
02:42
Semenyo reportedly has £65 million release clause
09:52
Will ‘passive’ Spurs get bullied against PSG?
09:52
Arsenal set for ‘unpredictable’ date with Chelsea
09:30
Arsenal lead ‘three-horse race’ for PL title
09:47
‘Anything can happen’ when Liverpool take on PSV
03:27
Chelsea v. Arsenal could be a ‘fascinating game’
03:27
Mustoe: Anderson is ‘not far off of Declan Rice’
02:54
Santos was ‘the epitome of maturity’ for Chelsea
06:23
Lowe Down: Arsenal continue charge towards title
26:14
PL Update: Eze, Arsenal hammer Spurs
02:03
Cash, Rogers discuss Villa’s comeback win v. Leeds
04:15
Arteta ‘felt the hunger’ ahead of Spurs showdown
05:54
Frank apologizes to fans after loss to Arsenal
05:02
Palhinha: Spurs ‘need to react’ after 4-1 loss
04:40
Eze’s hat-trick for Arsenal against Spurs
11:18
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Spurs Matchweek 12
05:38
Eze takes Arsenal to ‘another level’ against Spurs
01:49
Eze: ‘Words can’t explain’ hat-trick v. Spurs
01:38
Eze completes hat-trick to give Arsenal 4-1 lead
51
Richarlison’s golazo gives Spurs life v. Arsenal
02:01
Eze’s brace has Arsenal cruising at 3-0 v. Spurs
01:57
Eze blasts Arsenal 2-0 in front of Spurs
01:35
Trossard slots home Arsenal’s opener against Spurs
11:49
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Aston Villa Matchweek 12
02:07
‘Magic man’ Rogers lifts Villa past lowly Leeds
01:24
Rogers’ knuckleball free-kick gives Villa lead
01:07
Rogers brings Aston Villa level with Leeds
03:21
Nmecha gives Leeds shock lead over Aston Villa
03:36
Neville: Arsenal have ‘no excuses’ against Spurs
04:34
Reds have ‘no drive, no physicality, no energy’
01:40
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
01:36
Johnson could have a resurgence with Gordon out
01:31
How to approach Miller’s return in fantasy
01:22
What Kawhi’s return means for Clippers, fantasy
11:04
NFL Week 12 notes: Chiefs, Cowboys wins; Sanders
04:51
Can Edwards, Timberwolves get revenge on Thunder?
02:08
Kittle, McMillan best bets for 49ers-Panthers
05:23
Packers RB Wilson among Week 12 Weekend Warriors
03:45
Jackson ‘does not look 100 percent’ for Ravens
09:54
Sengun a safer build piece than Banchero
03:08
Meyers fitting into Lawrence-led Jaguars offense
03:26
Smith-Njigba the story of the fantasy season
09:51
Why Wemby continues to be “best defensive player”
04:45
Barkley not offering same production for Eagles
04:07
Pickens is a legit WR1 for Cowboys offense
05:11
Jones, Colts offense struggle in loss to Chiefs
04:30
Jokic can rack up rebounds for DEN amid injuries
09:54
Hornets rookie Knueppel looks ‘amazing on his own’
03:10
Detroit RB Gibbs is going to be a league-winner
06:38
Winston providing added fantasy value to Robinson
09:45
Does SGA have edge over Jokic for early MVP talks?
02:27
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
01:51
Will Cavaliers get right on the road vs. Raptors?
02:02
Rockets still offer good value vs. Suns without KD
02:01
Texans could keep it close vs. Colts in Week 13
01:57
Mayfield’s status makes Cards vs. Bucs a tough bet
01:46
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
03:33
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?
02:04
Analyzing odds to make playoffs in ‘wide open’ AFC
