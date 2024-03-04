Watch Now
Rice slots home Arsenal's fifth v. Blades
Declan Rice gets in on the fun as he nets Arsenal's fifth goal of the first half against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Arsenal MWK 27
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Arsenal MWK 27
Relive Arsenal's 6-0 rout of Sheffield United, where the Gunners made a statement to the rest of the league as they keep pace with the top of the table.
White powers Arsenal to 6-0 lead against Blades
White powers Arsenal to 6-0 lead against Blades
Arsenal make it 6-0 following Ben White's audacious effort to give the Gunners a six-goal lead against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Havertz drills Arsenal 4-0 in front of Blades
Havertz drills Arsenal 4-0 in front of Blades
The rout is officially on as Kai Havertz makes it 4-0 for Arsenal against Sheffield United in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Martinelli makes it 3-0 for Arsenal v. Blades
Martinelli makes it 3-0 for Arsenal v. Blades
Things go from bad to worse for Sheffield United as Gabriel Martinelli gives Arsenal an early 3-0 lead in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Bogle’s own goal doubles Arsenal’s lead v. Blades
Bogle's own goal doubles Arsenal's lead v. Blades
Just moments after Martin Odegaard's opening goal, Jayden Bogle turns the ball into his own net to give Arsenal a 2-0 lead early in the first half against Sheffield United.
Odegaard tucks away Arsenal’s opener v. Blades
Odegaard tucks away Arsenal's opener v. Blades
Martin Odegaard gets the Gunners on the board in the opening minutes of the first half with a simple finish to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Arsenal’s ‘confidence’ growing in PL title chase
Arsenal's 'confidence' growing in PL title chase
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to explain why Arsenal are feeling more confident in this season's Premier League title race compared to last year's.
