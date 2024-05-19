Watch Now
Kulusevski drills Tottenham in front of Blades
Dejan Kulusevski's left-footed strike deflects off the post and into the back of the net as Spurs take a 1-0 lead over Sheffield United in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Mateta’s hat-trick for Palace vs. Aston Villa
Relive Jean-Philippe Mateta's hat-trick for Crystal Palance against Aston Villa in a dominating 5-0 victory at Selhurst Park.
Hojlund doubles United’s lead against Brighton
Rasmus Hojlund finds the opening in the defense and capitalizes to give Manchester United a 2-0 lead over Brighton at American Express Stadium.
Eze nets second goal to extend Palace lead
Eberechi Eze finds the back of the net for the second time to give Crystal Palace a commanding 5-0 advantage over Aston Villa.
Dalot puts United ahead of Brighton
Diogo Dalot's perfectly timed run results in a free look at goal, which he takes full advantage of to give Manchester United the lead over Brighton.
Wilson nets Fulham’s fourth v. Luton Town
Harry Wilson caps off Fulham's offensive outburst with a well-placed strike to increase the lead to 4-2 over Luton Town.
Porro smashes in Tottenham’s second goal
After a few chances in the box for Tottenham, Pedro Porro strikes it past the keeper to give Tottenham a 2-0 lead over Sheffield United.
Kulusevski runs onto second goal of day
James Maddison placed this pass for Dejan Kulusevski perfectly, and not even a keeper deflection could stop what became Kulusevski's second goal of a dominant effort from Tottenham.
Mateta completes hat-trick vs. Aston Villa
Jean-Philippe Mateta becomes the first Crystal Palace player to score a hat-trick at Selhurst Park as he nets his third goal of the game vs. Aston Villa.
Rodri blasts Man City 3-1 in front of West Ham
Rodri rockets his effort into the corner of the goal to secure Manchester City's two-goal cushion over West Ham at the Etihad.
Eze fires strike to extend Palace lead
After the ball ricochets off an Aston Villa defender, Eberechi Eze finds an opening and nets Crystal Palace's third goal of the match vs. Aston Villa at Selhurst Park.