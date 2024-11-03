 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 New York City Marathon
2024 New York City Marathon results: Winners, finisher list, times, leaderboard
ATHLETICS-US-MARATHON-NEW YORK
Abdi Nageeye, Sheila Chepkirui win New York City Marathon with late surges
TOTO Japan Classic 2024 - Final Round
2024 Toto Japan Classic prize money: What winner Rio Takeda and field earned

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totvavlpostgamereax_241103.jpg
Tottenham’s intensity too much for Villa to handle
nbc_pl_totgoalmaddison_241103.jpg
Maddison’s free kick gives Spurs 4-1 lead v. Villa
nbc_pl_totsolankegoal_241103.jpg
Solanke’s chip gives Tottenham 2-1 lead v. Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 New York City Marathon
2024 New York City Marathon results: Winners, finisher list, times, leaderboard
ATHLETICS-US-MARATHON-NEW YORK
Abdi Nageeye, Sheila Chepkirui win New York City Marathon with late surges
TOTO Japan Classic 2024 - Final Round
2024 Toto Japan Classic prize money: What winner Rio Takeda and field earned

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totvavlpostgamereax_241103.jpg
Tottenham’s intensity too much for Villa to handle
nbc_pl_totgoalmaddison_241103.jpg
Maddison’s free kick gives Spurs 4-1 lead v. Villa
nbc_pl_totsolankegoal_241103.jpg
Solanke’s chip gives Tottenham 2-1 lead v. Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Solanke's brace makes it 3-1 for Spurs v. Villa

November 3, 2024 10:42 AM
Spurs have a two-goal cushion thanks to Dominic Solanke's calm finish in front of goal against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Up Next
nbc_pl_totvavlpostgamereax_241103.jpg
2:09
Tottenham’s intensity too much for Villa to handle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoalmaddison_241103.jpg
2:48
Maddison’s free kick gives Spurs 4-1 lead v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totsolankegoal_241103.jpg
1:59
Solanke’s chip gives Tottenham 2-1 lead v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totjohnsongoal_241103.jpg
1:15
Son finds Johnson for Tottenham’s equalizer
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlrogersgoal_241103.jpg
1:26
Rogers puts Aston Villa 1-0 in front of Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nevillemcuseg_241103.jpg
3:54
Neville: Amorim brings ‘real energy’ to Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcutactics_241103.jpg
4:12
How Manchester United could line up under Amorim
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_241102.jpg
15:06
PL Update: Arsenal slip up against Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolcphl_241102.jpg
9:37
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Crystal Palace MWK 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpgoal2v2_241102.jpg
0:44
Guehi brings Crystal Palace level at 2-2 v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_241102.jpg
0:43
Gomes nets Wolves’ go-ahead goal v. Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_241102.jpg
0:47
Strand Larsen’s nutmeg puts Wolves level v. Palace
Now Playing