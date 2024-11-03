Watch Now
Solanke's brace makes it 3-1 for Spurs v. Villa
Spurs have a two-goal cushion thanks to Dominic Solanke's calm finish in front of goal against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham’s intensity too much for Villa to handle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard reflect on Tottenham's impressive second half comeback against Aston Villa in a 4-1 win in Matchweek 10.
Maddison’s free kick gives Spurs 4-1 lead v. Villa
The rout is on as James Maddison's free kick finds the back of the net to give Spurs a stunning 4-1 lead against Aston Villa.
Solanke’s chip gives Tottenham 2-1 lead v. Villa
Spurs take the lead after Dominic Solanke's well-taken dink over Emiliano Martinez to give his side a 2-1 lead against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Son finds Johnson for Tottenham’s equalizer
Heung-Min Son's picture-perfect cross finds Brennan Johnson for a simple finish from close range to put Tottenham level against Aston Villa.
Rogers puts Aston Villa 1-0 in front of Tottenham
Guglielmo Vicario struggles to deal with Aston Villa's set piece as Morgan Rogers takes advantage of a loose ball in the box to give his side a 1-0 lead over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Neville: Amorim brings ‘real energy’ to Man United
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to share his thoughts on Manchester United firing Erik ten Hag and hiring Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon.
How Manchester United could line up under Amorim
Robbie Earle and Tim Howard his the tactics board to show how Ruben Amorim could line up his Manchester United squad in a new formation that fits his tactics.
PL Update: Arsenal slip up against Newcastle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap a monumental Saturday where both Arsenal and Manchester City fell off pace with Liverpool at the top of the table.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Crystal Palace MWK 10
Relive Wolves' and Crystal Palace's four-goal thriller at the Molineux, where both sides share the spoils in Matchweek 10.
Guehi brings Crystal Palace level at 2-2 v. Wolves
Marc Guehi is in the right place, at the right time as he tucks away Crystal Palace's equalizer against Wolves in the second half at the Molineux.
Gomes nets Wolves’ go-ahead goal v. Crystal Palace
Wolves get their second goal in a five-minute span to take a 2-1 lead over Crystal Palace thanks to Joao Gomes' well-placed finish at the Molineux.