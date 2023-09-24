Watch Now
Egan: Blades' 8-0 loss is 'embarrassing'
John Egan speaks to the media following Sheffield United's 8-0 blowout loss to Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.
Up Next
Highlights: Newcastle United 8, Sheffield United 0
Highlights: Newcastle United 8, Sheffield United 0
Relive Newcastle United's historic 8-0 victory over Sheffield United from Bramall Lane in Matchweek 6.
Lowe Down: Chelsea have ‘a thousand problems’
Lowe Down: Chelsea have 'a thousand problems'
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's biggest questions from Matchweek 6, including Mikel Arteta's questionable substitutions, Mauricio Pochettino's status at Chelsea, and more.
Howe praises players following 8-0 win over Blades
Howe praises players following 8-0 win over Blades
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shares his thoughts on his team's performance following an 8-0 drubbing of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
How Jesus perfectly executes Arsenal’s press
How Jesus perfectly executes Arsenal's press
Robbie Earle and Tim Howard hit the tactics board to give an in-depth breakdown of Arsenal's press against Tottenham, starring Gabriel Jesus in a featured role.
Heckingbottom on Blades’ 8-0 loss to Newcastle
Heckingbottom on Blades' 8-0 loss to Newcastle
Paul Heckingbottom discusses what went wrong for Sheffield United in their 8-0 loss to Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.
PL Update: Arsenal, Tottenham reignite derby
PL Update: Arsenal, Tottenham reignite derby
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap an action-packed Sunday in the Premier League, starting with a four-goal thriller in the North London derby and ending with Newcastle's historic night at Bramall Lane.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 6
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 6
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 6 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Emery shares takeaways from Villa’s win v. Chelsea
Emery shares takeaways from Villa's win v. Chelsea
Unai Emery recaps Aston Villa's impressive 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Pochettino laments Chelsea’s loss to Aston Villa
Pochettino laments Chelsea's loss to Aston Villa
Mauricio Pochettino explains what went wrong for Chelsea in a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.
Tottenham showed ‘great character’ v. Arsenal
Tottenham showed 'great character' v. Arsenal
Ange Postecoglou shares his major takeaways from Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates.
Isak secures historic 8-0 win for Newcastle
Isak secures historic 8-0 win for Newcastle
As if 7-0 wasn't enough, Sheffield United concede again thanks to Alexander Isak to make it 8-0 for Newcastle at Bramall Lane.