Haaland's hat-trick for Man City v. Ipswich Town
Relive Erling Haaland's hat-trick for Manchester City against Ipswich Town at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Leicester City Matchweek 2
Look back on Fulham and Leicester City's back-and-forth battle at Craven Cottage, where Alex Iwobi's second-half finish proved to be the winner for the Cottagers in Matchweek 2.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 2
Ipswich Town got off to a dream start in the first half, but Erling Haaland's hat-trick was enough to keep The Tractor Boys at bay en route to an impressive 4-1 win at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Everton Matchweek 2
Heung-Min Son's brace helped guide Spurs to a dominant 4-0 victory over a struggling Everton side at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Forest Matchweek 2
A second-half strike from Morgan Gibbs-White proved to be the difference for Nottingham Forest as they secure all three points against Southampton at St. Mary's.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. West Ham MWK 2
Second-half goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen were enough to hold off Crystal Palace to pick up all three points at Selhurst Park.
Haaland completes hat-trick against Ipswich Town
Erling Haaland turns and blasts his effort into the bottom corner of the net to complete his hat-trick and give Manchester City a 4-1 lead against Ipswich Town at the Etihad.
Son’s brace puts Tottenham 4-0 up v. Everton
Micky van de Ven's lung-busting run sets up Heung-Min Son for his brace to give Spurs a four-goal lead over the Toffees at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Bowen fires West Ham 2-0 in front of Palace
The Hammers execute their counter attack to perfection as Jarrod Bowen doubles West Ham's lead against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Iwobi drills Fulham 2-1 in front of Leicester City
Alex Iwobi takes it himself and fires Fulham ahead 2-1 against Leicester City in the second half at Craven Cottage.
Romero’s header gives Spurs 3-0 lead v. Everton
Cristian Romero's powerful header off a corner kick gives Spurs a three-goal cushion against Everton in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Gibbs-White blasts Forest in front of Southampton
Morgan Gibbs-White breaks the deadlock to give Nottingham Forest a 1-0 lead over Southampton at St. Mary's.